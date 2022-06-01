LINCOLN – Two Pawtucket mixed martial arts fighters with 2-0 records, lightweight Dion Rubio and featherweight Tyrime Da Silva, will be on the undercard at Classic Entertainment & Sports’ CES 69 show on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort’s Event Center.
Rubio will take on Connecticut’s Sam Watford, who is 2-2 and a three-time Bellator veteran. Rubio, who graduated from Tolman High in 2012 and was a standout football player and wrestler for the Tigers, last fought at CES 66 on March 4 at Twin River and delivered a first-round knockout of New York’s Bobby Casale, and in his pro debut last Aug. 28 in Plymouth, Mass., he defeated Brazil’s Leonardo Ladeira via second-round submission.
Da Silva, meanwhile, will fight New Mexico’s Alex Cardenas, who is 1-0 with a first-round knockout and will fight for the first time in 15 months. Da Silva knocked out Vermont’s Josh Hardy in 41 seconds at CES 65 last Nov. 7 in Lincoln and Brazil’s Eduardo Rodrigues in a minute and 42 seconds at CES 66.
The main event features New York’s Ashiek Ajim (5-1) fighting Japan’s Azjavkhlan Baatar (8-6) for the vacant CES MMA world bantamweight championship.
The Event Center will also host CES’s first boxing show in nearly three years on Friday, June 24, and the main event will feature four-time world champion and women’s boxing pioneer Jaime “The Hurricane” Clampitt.
The Warwick resident and International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer, who came out of retirement last June and picked up her first win since 2013, will take a 24-5-2 record into her eight-round lightweight bout against Texas native Miranda “El Alacrana” Reyes (5-1-1).
Tickets are available at CESFights.com.
