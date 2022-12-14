WARWICK – Several players from Pawtucket, including the Barrios brothers, sophomores Roy and Juan, recently helped the Community College of Rhode Island men’s soccer team capture its first Division III Region XXI championship in 21 years and earn its first-ever trip to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
The 3rd-seeded Knights improved their record to 7-6-1 by defeating 5th-seeded Holyoke Community College, 5-1, in the Region XXI title game in Lincoln. CCRI also rolled to an 8-0 win over 6th-seeded MassBay Community College in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 win over 2nd-seeded Bunker Hill Community College in the semis.
The Knights had soared into the eight-team nationals, which took place at Genesee Community College in Batavia, N.Y., with victories in five of their last seven games, but fell in the quarterfinals and consolation round.
CCRI scored 48 goals in its 16 games, and Roy Barrios, who earned First-Team All-NJCAA Division III Region XXI honors, led CCRI with 24 points, nine goals, and six assists. He ranked 24th in the nation in points and 28th in goals.
The Knights also received eight goals and five assists in 12 games from Juan Barrios, who along with Roy, were All-State players at Tolman High, members of the Tigers’ 2018 state championship team, and 2020 graduates of Blackstone Academy. Roy was also the R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019.
Roy was one of five players to take the field for all 16 games, as was North Providence freshman Nathan Nascimento, who ended the season with eight goals, three in the quarterfinal-round rout of MassBay.
Two of CCRI’s captains were Pawtucket sophomore Pablo Puac and freshman Christian Munoz. NP sophomore Cristian Justiniano and Munoz were two of the Knights’ top defensive players; Pawtucket sophomore Sebastian Coso also netted four goals and added two assists, and Central Falls freshman Juan Galvis added three goals and as many assists.
