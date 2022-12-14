WARWICK – Several players from Pawtucket, including the Barrios brothers, sophomores Roy and Juan, recently helped the Community College of Rhode Island men’s soccer team capture its first Division III Region XXI championship in 21 years and earn its first-ever trip to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

The 3rd-seeded Knights improved their record to 7-6-1 by defeating 5th-seeded Holyoke Community College, 5-1, in the Region XXI title game in Lincoln. CCRI also rolled to an 8-0 win over 6th-seeded MassBay Community College in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 win over 2nd-seeded Bunker Hill Community College in the semis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.