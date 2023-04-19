PAWTUCKET – One of New England’s oldest tennis tournaments is returning to Slater Park for the first time since 2019.
The 47th annual Pawtucket Open, which is sponsored by the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Department, will take place during the weekends of June 16-18 and June 23-25 at the park’s renovated Mike Kenny Courts.
“We’re looking forward to bringing it back,” said tournament director and St. Raphael Academy head boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Scott Corain. “Four years is a long time to not have it, and hopefully, we’ll get a decent turnout.”
The tournament’s opening weekend will contain the adult singles (men’s ages 18-plus and 50-plus and women’s 18-plus), and boys’ high school (ages 14-18) divisions, and the following weekend will feature the adult doubles (men’s, women’s, and mixed) and girls’ high school divisions.
The high school divisions will be making its debut, and that’s not the only thing’s that new about this year’s event.
The tournament had traditionally been held late in the summer, often during the last week in August, but Corain not only decided to move it at the start of the season, but split it into two weekends.
“I didn’t want to do it in July because you might get a day when its 100 degrees, and August is tough because the leagues are ending here, the (girls’) high school season is starting, and people go on end-of-the-summer vacations,” he said. “And Attleboro has their tournament in September, so there’s really no other good time to do it.”
Corain tried to bring back the popular tourney at the end of last August, “but we just got really low numbers,” he added. “I think I maybe only had four or five people sign up in some of the divisions, and we just got to the point where no one had signed up for a week. You don’t want to run a tournament with just four people.”
While Corain hopes that a mid-June start will attract more players, he’s also banking on the appeal of playing on Slater Park’s pristine courts as being another selling point. The 10 courts received a much-needed facelift last spring, with new playing surfaces, fences, and LED lights, and they were ready in time for the start of the Park & Rec’s adult leagues at the end of last June.
“These courts are nice,” he said. “(The city) did a nice job. They spent a lot of money on this (facility) and it came out really good. It’s nice playing on courts that don’t have cracks and dead spots.”
Matches will begin each Friday at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, matches will start at 9 a.m. All participants are asked to be available for the entire tournament.
The fees to play in the singles divisions are $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents, and the doubles events are $30 per team for residents and $40 per team for non-residents. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m., and a free T-shirt will be available to the first 40 entries.
Prizes will be awarded to the champions and runners-up in each division, and they include gift certificates to local venues for the adults and trophies for the high school divisions.
Registrations are online and at the Slater Park office during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) from Monday through Friday. For those who wish to register online, instructions are available on the City of Pawtucket’s website at www.pawtucketri.com under the “Parks & Recreation Department” tab.
Click the purple “Online Facility Reservation/Program Registration” link two-thirds of the way down the page to begin the registration process.
Interested participants can also visit the “Slater Park Tennis” Facebook page for updates or any information on programs related to tennis. Corain can be contacted at 225-6690 or the Slater Park office at 728-0500, ext. 251, or via email at scottcorain@gmail.com.
