PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division will host the 47th annual Pawtucket Open tennis tournament at the end of August at Slater Park’s newly refurbished Kenney Courts. Matches will begin on Friday, Aug. 19, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 22, if necessary.
The divisions for this tournament will include singles for men and women, singles for men ages 50 and older, doubles for men and women, and mixed doubles. The fees to play in the singles divisions are $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents, and the doubles events are $25 per team. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and can only enter a maximum of two events.
On Aug. 19, registration will start at 5 p.m., and matches will start promptly between 5:45 and 6 p.m. Weekend matches will start promptly at 9 a.m., and all participants are asked to be available for the entirety of the tournament.
Online registrations are currently taking place online and at the Slater Park office during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) from Monday through Friday. For those who wish to register online, instructions are available on the City of Pawtucket’s website at www.pawtucketri.com under the Parks & Recreation Department tab.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 12, at 4:30 p.m., and a free t-shirt will be available to the first 40 entries.
Interested participants can also visit the “Slater Park Tennis” Facebook page for updates or information or programs related to tennis. For more information, contact the tournament facilitator, Scott Corain, at 225-6690 or the Slater Park office at 728-0500, ext. 253.
