PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division will host the 47th annual Pawtucket Open tennis tournament at the end of August at Slater Park’s newly refurbished Kenney Courts. Matches will begin on Friday, Aug. 19, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 22, if necessary.

The divisions for this tournament will include singles for men and women, singles for men ages 50 and older, doubles for men and women, and mixed doubles. The fees to play in the singles divisions are $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents, and the doubles events are $25 per team. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and can only enter a maximum of two events.

