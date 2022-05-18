PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division will again conduct its adult tennis leagues this summer for players ages 18 and over at the newly renovated Mike Kenny courts in Slater Park.
The adult tennis leagues, which will kick off their season on Monday, June 27, will open online signups on Friday at www.pawtucketri.recdesk.com/community/league, and starting next Monday, the Slater Park office will accept in-person registrations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the league is full.
The leagues will run until the final week of August. Facilitating the leagues are Diana Adamczyk (women’s doubles), Katherine Braganca (women’s singles), Scott Corain (men’s singles), and Michael Majdalani (men’s doubles).
The cost to participate in the league is $43 for Pawtucket residents and $53 for non-residents. New players will be assessed with a $20 refundable first-year player fee, in addition to the league fee, but the first-year fee will be reimbursed at the end of the season, providing the player is able to meet their league obligations.
Visit the “Slater Park Tennis” or “Pawtucket Parks & Recreation” Facebook pages or call 401-728-0500, ext. 251, for more information.
