PAWTUCKET – Registrations are currently open for the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation’s adult tennis clinics, which will run for six weeks and take place each Saturday, from Aug. 27 to Oct. 1, at Slater Park.
The clinic is an opportunity to learn the game of tennis or enhance current skills. A limit of 15 openings are available for a beginner/intermediate session that starts at 9 a.m., as well as an advanced session which starts at 10 a.m.
All registrants must be 18 years of age or older. The cost for the six-week program is $78 per resident or $90 per non-resident, and classes will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
For those who wish to register online, instructions are available on the City of Pawtucket’s website at www.pawtucketri.com under the “Parks & Recreation Department” tab. On the site’s page are the instructions and link to assist with the registration process.
After creating a new account or logging in as a repeat customer, choose the “Adult Programs” option and follow the prompts to choose the clinic level of your choice.
All the above steps will bring you to payment prompts to pay for your fees online using a debit or credit card. Cash and checks can only be processed in person at the Slater Park Office, located across from the tennis courts on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call the Slater Park office at 401-728-0500, ext. 251, for registration and additional information regarding these programs.
