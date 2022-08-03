PAWTUCKET – Registrations are currently open for the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation’s adult tennis clinics, which will run for six weeks and take place each Saturday, from Aug. 27 to Oct. 1, at Slater Park.

The clinic is an opportunity to learn the game of tennis or enhance current skills. A limit of 15 openings are available for a beginner/intermediate session that starts at 9 a.m., as well as an advanced session which starts at 10 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.