WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island softball team kicked off its season with losses in 11 of its first 13 games, but three players from Pawtucket helped the Knights double their win total on Sunday by helping CCRI sweep a doubleheader with Bay Path University by scores of 9-4 and 16-3.
In the opening game, former St. Raphael Academy multi-sport standout Abby Pinault went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored, and former SRA pitcher Jillian Serra struck out 11 batters and scattered nine hits to earn the complete-game victory.
The second game saw Pinault give CCRI a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run single and the Knights score four runs in each of the first four innings and enforce the mercy rule after 4½ innings were in the books.
Former Shea High standout Ashley Torres also belted a two-run double in the second, and Serra and Torres added doubles during the third-inning uprising. Serra ended the game with three hits and two RBIs, and Torres was also 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
The Knights are back in action on Saturday with a doubleheader against Monroe College.
