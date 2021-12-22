LINCOLN – When last season’s Davies Tech boys’ basketball team suddenly found itself in dire need of a head coach in the days leading up to its opening workouts, the school’s athletic director, Bob Morris, quickly decided to take over the program, but only for that winter.
And during those two months of action, the Patriots enjoyed its finest season in decades by not only claiming the Division III-North regular-season title with an 8-0 record, but also making their first postseason appearance since the 2003-04 campaign.
But when the offseason came, the Pawtucket native, who is also the Patriots’ head softball coach, decided to stay on board, even though he was graduating three All-Division starters, including 1,000-point scorer Raheem Rainey.
What brought him back?
“The kids,” he said. “They’re a good group of kids. Our returning players asked me if I would come back. They like me, they like (assistant) coach Pauly (Labbadia), and they like (the system) we instilled in them. It’s what they wanted, so I thought it over, and here we are.”
Morris took a few minutes to talk about this winter’s team last Friday night after watching Davies roll to an 87-42 win in its home opener over St. Patrick Academy, as a 15-point run in the opening quarter and a 17-5 run in the second gave the Patriots a 44-25 lead at the break and total control of the contest.
The win was the Patriots’ first of the season after they opened it up three nights earlier with a 75-60 loss to Central Falls, and Morris didn’t hesitate to point a finger as to who was to blame for that defeat.
“That was on me,” added Morris. “We tried to do too much team-wise instead of playing our style. So I told everyone that was on me. That was my bad as a coach. And I emphasized to them that we were going to run and we were going to play our style.”
Like last season’s squad, which won its first nine contests before falling to Blackstone Valley Prep in the D-III semifinals, this winter’s roster is almost entirely made up of Pawtucket players, including senior guard Jean Marie Preira, who earned First-Team All-Division honors last winter.
One of Davies’ top student-athletes, Preira averaged a shade under 13 points and 6½ steals per game last season, but in last Friday night’s win over St. Patrick, he enjoyed a career night, as well as a near triple-double, with a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals.
“He grew a couple of inches,” said Morris. “He’s 6-foot-4 and he’s probably seven or eight (feet) wide with that wingspan. That’s wide and that helps us.”
Junior forward Antonio Cabral, who earned Third-Team All-Division honors last winter, is also back in the starting lineup. He scored 18 points in the loss to C.F. and a dozen in the victory over St. Patrick.
Cabral is also from Pawtucket, as are the rest of the starting lineup, senior guards Christian Semedo and Mike Reyes and junior forward Kanz Giwa, and one of the Patriots’ top options off the bench, senior guard Jayden Medeiros.
Senior guard Axcell Collins-Mena is another key returnee on the roster, and three more Pawtucket players are junior center Marc Preira, junior guard Joshua Jean-Baptiste, and sophomore guard Elton Gomes.
The Patriots, who will play an 18-game schedule that includes two against the teams in their subdivision, C.F., St. Patrick, and Scituate, won’t return to their D-III schedule until Tuesday, Jan. 4, as they host defending champion Times2 Academy. Games against Ponaganset, the Prout School, and North Smithfield will follow.
“Every week, we just want to get better and better and better,” added Morris, “and then we want to get ourselves in the playoffs and make a run.”
