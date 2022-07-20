Pawtucket RBI juniors
The member of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star baseball team, which posted a 2-2 record at last weekend’s at the Northeast Regional tournament in Jersey City, N.J., are, in front from left, Ethan Pereira, Manny Alba, Oliver Andrews, Colin Lush, and Ethan Torres; in middle row, Cam Force, Tyler Tremblay, Diego Tejada, Jeremy Torres, Trinity Provencher, Alex Torres, and Noah Ferreira; in back, manager Matt Bergeron, John Tawa, Brayden Slack, and coach Tom Bilodeau. Peter Gray is also a member of the team.

PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star team returned to New Jersey last weekend for the Northeast Regional tournament, and despite giving a strong showing in pool play, Pawtucket was unable to reach the tournament’s semifinals on Sunday.

Pawtucket, which was managed by Matt Bergeron, ended up with a 2-2 record in its five-team pool, but unfortunately, the all-stars fell victim to the run-differential tiebreaker for the final berth in the semis – Pawtucket coach Tom Bilodeau reported that the team “gave up two runs too many.”

