PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star team returned to New Jersey last weekend for the Northeast Regional tournament, and despite giving a strong showing in pool play, Pawtucket was unable to reach the tournament’s semifinals on Sunday.
Pawtucket, which was managed by Matt Bergeron, ended up with a 2-2 record in its five-team pool, but unfortunately, the all-stars fell victim to the run-differential tiebreaker for the final berth in the semis – Pawtucket coach Tom Bilodeau reported that the team “gave up two runs too many.”
With a little bit of luck, Pawtucket could have headed into Sunday’s action with a 4-0 mark. But on Friday night, the all-stars suffered an 8-7 loss to Post 1 of Williamsport, Penn., as Post 1 scratched out two runs in the final inning to escape with the win, and the following day, a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth enabled Passaic, N.J. to hold off Pawtucket, 6-4.
Pawtucket, which had won the regional championship four times from 2013-17, as well as six since 2003, kicked off the tournament with a bang last Friday by soaring to an 18-2 triumph over Paterson, N.J., as the all-stars erupted for 11 runs in the top of the second inning and forced the game to come to a halt after just three innings by the mercy rule.
Pawtucket only collected seven hits in the game, but took advantage of 14 walks off four pitchers. Ethan Torres, who had an excellent freshman season for this past spring’s Tolman High baseball team, had a big day at the plate with two doubles, two walks, and three runs batted in.
Cameron Force, who also shined this past spring as a freshman for the St. Raphael Academy baseball team that reached the Division II semifinals, also doubled, walked twice, and knocked in three runs. Brayden Slack also legged out a two-run triple to center, worked a bases-loaded walk, and scored three times; Oliver Andrews added a two-run single, and Diego Tejada, the leadoff batter, scored three runs.
Force also teamed up with Noah Ferreira and Colin Lush to pitch a three-hitter. Each pitcher worked an inning and struck out two batters.
Pawtucket’s other victory came 24 hours later and saw the all-stars defeat the host team, Jersey City’s Jackie Robinson, 7-4, as they wiped out a 3-0 deficit by scoring five times in the home half of the fifth and twice in the sixth.
In the fifth, a bases-loaded walk to Slack and RBI singles by Force and Andrews tied the score, and Manny Alba untied it with a sacrifice fly to left. Tyler Tremblay and Torres each ended the contest with multiple hits for the all-stars, who collected nine hits and drew seven walks.
The winning pitcher was Force, who went the distance, striking out six batters, scattering seven hits and a walk, and allowing just one earned run.
Also playing very well defensively for Pawtucket was catcher John Tawa, who threw out six of eight would-be base stealers in last Saturday’s action, and first baseman Trinity Provencher, who is the first female player in the Pawtucket RBI’s history.
Pawtucket also gave its opponents fits on the basepaths and totaled 19 stolen bases – four of them from Tremblay – in its four games.
Unfortunately for the Senior Division all-star team that also drove down to New Jersey, it went 0-4 in its pool play action.
