PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team, which consists of the top players in the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs, advanced to the winners’ bracket finals of the District II double-elimination tournament, thanks to last week’s back-to-back victories on the road.
After cruising to a 10-0 victory over Riverside on Monday, June 26, at the Ron Silva Complex, Pawtucket came back the following night to blank Bristol/Warren, 4-0, at Bristol’s Veterans Park.
Pawtucket will return home on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. to take on defending District II champion Portsmouth at Slater Park. Portsmouth reached the finals by defeating Barrington, 4-3, and Newport, 7-1, in its first two games.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the championship round next Saturday, July 15, at 5:45 p.m. The losing team will play in the losers’ bracket finals next Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Pawtucket hasn’t won an ages 11-12 district title since Darlington American won back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000.
In its victory over Bristol/Warren, Eli Quackenbush picked up the win by tossing three-hit ball in his 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out six batters along the way. Gabe Ferreira finished the game on the hill by striking out the only batter he faced. Quackenbush also collected two hits and drove in three runs at the plate.
The win over Riverside saw winning pitcher Russell Strickland throw five no-hit innings, striking out 10 batters and walking one, and Sam Waterman guide the offense by producing three hits, including a two-run homer, knocking in four runs, and scoring three times.
Quackenbush also belted a home run and added a single; Strickland scored three runs, and Jorell DelValle and Strickland contributed multiple hits.
In the District II’s Junior Division (ages 13-15) tournament, Pawtucket will host Portsmouth in their opener tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. at Daggett Field, while in the Major Division ages 10-11 tourney, Pawtucket will host Bristol/Warren in their opener on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.
