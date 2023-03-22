PAWTUCKET – Despite the Pawtucket Red Sox no longer being a part of Rhode Island, there is still a popular baseball franchise that has been in Pawtucket for a half century, as the original all-girls’ and women’s baseball league, the Pawtucket Slaterettes, are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary this summer.
The Slaterettes were founded in 1973 and have been going strong since then in their mission to provide an opportunity for girls and women of all ages to come together and play America’s pastime — baseball.
There are no residential boundaries for the Slaterettes, so if a player does not reside in Pawtucket, or even Rhode Island, they can still play.
Slaterettes president Bethanie Rado said that last year, the league had its highest registration, with almost 200 players from T-ball to the women’s division.
“I attribute that to having a complex we call our own,” she said. “We moved into the Fairlawn Memorial Complex (last year), where we have displayed a banner, ‘Home of the Slaterettes’.”
Before last year, the Slaterettes had played around the city and held some games at the Boys & Girls Club. Getting into the Fairlawn Memorial Complex meant for the first time, the women’s division for players ages 18 and older would have the chance to play their games on a regulation baseball field at Vets Park, which they share with the St. Raphael Academy baseball team.
Rado said that in travel tournaments, the Slaterettes were at a disadvantage, having not played on a full-sized baseball field. With the new complex, the women’s division expanded last year to four teams. The women’s division is the last to start the season, as the Saints use that field from the middle of March during the first week of June.
As this is the Slaterettes’ golden anniversary, Rado said they are planning a big Opening Day and moved it up to Saturday, April 15. They will have the standard parade and local dignitaries, but more than a few surprises as well.
Rado said the league will have a “walk-through” of the Slaterettes’ program over the last 50 years, including photos, surprise guests, video clips from guests who can’t make it, and a video montage. They have a mass recruitment taking place that’s getting former Slaterettes to return for the day.
In years past, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Wilma Briggs has been a part of Opening Day for the Slaterettes, and they hope to bring her back. Briggs, who is 92, lives in East Greenwich and played for the Fort Wayne Daisies and the South Bend Blue Sox during her seven seasons in the All-American League.
Rado didn’t want to give all the surprises away, but said that 50 years is a big deal and “it’s pretty unique the Slaterettes are right here in Rhode Island.”
With the PawSox leaving and other sports and activities taking hold of the youth of America, Rado said that someone has to carry the historic torch, speaking of the Slaterettes.
Registration is ongoing for the upcoming Slaterettes season, which starts next month. There are five divisions: T-ball for ages 3-6; Instructional for ages 6-9; Juniors for ages 9-12; Seniors for ages 13-17, and the Women’s division. Rado said there are overlap “bubble” years, where some players may play up or down, depending on their experience.
“We welcome all skill levels, and we properly divide teams to make it even,” Rado said. “We want it to be any team’s game and not draft powerhouses.”
In drafting, they also assess players, making sure they get put in the right division. The younger divisions will start their season in April, while the Seniors and Women’s start after the high school season ends.
Rado emphasized that “society gives girls so many reasons not to play baseball.” She added that money should not be one of them, as the league offers financial assistance.
“Anyone that wants to play baseball can play,” she said.
The Slaterettes has not only offered their recreational league, but has also developed into a competitive travel program. Some teams have competed nationally, which is why the Slaterettes will host their own “international” tournament in June, named the Slaterettes Classic.
They have four travel teams in the U10, U12, U14, and U18 divisions, but Rado said the teams vary with different tournaments and travel situations. She said last year certain players couldn’t travel, so younger players opted to play up a division. There was one tournament that didn’t offer a U18 division, but had a U23, and Rado said they didn’t have anyone over 18 on that team and still came in second.
As for the Slaterettes Classic, it will be held on the weekend of June 16-18. Rado said they thought it would be great to hold an all-girls baseball tournament in the New England area, as they have participated in tournaments in Washington, D.C, New Jersey, and Arizona and the national tournament is in Kentucky this year. She also said that the league wanted to show where it was born.
The tournament has been labeled “international” because two teams from Canada have signed up to compete. Rado said the Slaterettes have traveled and played up in Canada, and she said that the country has a few leagues up there.
Rado said anybody is welcome to play in this tournament. She’s not sure if any other international teams will take part, but she said the Slaterettes had traveled and competed as far as Australia in the past. But as this is their first big tournament, the Slaterettes want to see familiar teams, and Rado said that the league “is looking to make it the best experience.”
The Classic will take place at Fairlawn Memorial Complex, as well as other fields in Pawtucket that the city has allowed the Slaterettes to use. They will have teams from the U10 to the Women’s Divisions, as well as a non-competitive alumni divisions and a T-ball invitational.
There are currently nine teams registered to compete in the Classic, but the Slaterettes are looking for more. They also hope to make this an annual tournament.
“We want this to be a community event that highlights Pawtucket,” added Rado, who said there are still sponsorship opportunities for the tournament.
As for the rec league, the Slaterettes have about 130 players registered so far, but Rado said she keeps pushing for more. Another development from having the league is that some of the girls are trying out for their middle school and high school baseball teams this year.
“This hasn’t happened in the past, so we are eagerly awaiting to see who makes which teams,” Rado said.
For more information or to register, visit www.slaterettes.com or email slaterettesgirlsbaseball@gmail.com.
