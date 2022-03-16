PAWTUCKET – After calling the baseball fields at the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club their home for the past several seasons, the Pawtucket Slaterettes reported in a press release on Monday morning that the popular girls’ and women’s baseball program is moving across town and settling into Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park this year.
The 20-acre complex, which is located behind the Nathanael Greene School on Smithfield Avenue, boasts four baseball fields – an enclosed T-Ball field, an Instructional field, a Junior field, and a full-sized field for the women’s division – and two practice fields. The complex also contains batting cages, lights, bathrooms, a concession stand, and a year-round storage facility.
The Slaterettes have also retained the use of Slater Park’s Seastrom Field for additional flexibility with scheduling games for the senior and women’s divisions during the summer months.
“This new home complex will allow us to play into the fall and host girls’ baseball tournaments,” Pawtucket Slaterettes president Bethanie Rado reported in the press release. “We are truly excited to start this new chapter in the Slaterettes’ story.”
The Slaterettes are also still accepting new registrations for the upcoming season, and there are no residency requirements to play in the league.
“We have players from all over Rhode Island, as well as parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut,” said Rado.
Players can visit www.slaterettes.com to sign up or for more information.
