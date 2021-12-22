PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Youth Soccer Association recently announced its new Board of Directors for the 2021 campaign, with Freddy Nunes returning for his third year as the PYSA’s president and second as the building manager.
Maria Montalvan will also take over as the PYSA’s vice president and return to her role as the treasurer.
Also back on the PYSA’s board are Dave Alves as the competitive director, Olga Fernandes as the registrar, Cristina Silva as the secretary and public relations director, and Juan Montalvan as the referee coordinator.
Also returning are Jen Nunes as the concessions and field manager and Jonathan Montalvan as the TOPSoccer coordinator, and rounding out the board are Shawn Montalvan as the assistant building director and Jamie Johnson as the fundraising coordinator.
