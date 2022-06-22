LINCOLN – On an action-packed mixed martial arts event that saw six of its seven fights end in the opening round, Pawtucket featherweight Tyrime Da Silva delivered the second quickest stoppage on the undercard of last Friday night’s CES 69.
Fighting in front of a large gathering at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort’s Event Center, Da Silva raised his record to 3-0 by putting away Vermont’s Josh Hardy with a rear-naked choke just 41 seconds into their battle. All three of Da Silva’s victories have come in under two minutes.
The only fighter who needed more than a round to defeat his opponent was lightweight Dion Rubio, who also improved to 3-0. Rubio, who graduated from Tolman High in 2012 and was a standout football player and wrestler for the Tigers, forced Connecticut’s Sam Watford to tap out, thanks to a guillotine 1:58 into the third round.
In the main event, Queens, N.Y. native Ashiek Ajim won the vacant CES MMA World Bantamweight title with a submission of Azjavkhlan Baatar. Ajim, who improved to 6-1, caught Baatar in a mounted guillotine and secured the choke as both fighters crashed to the canvas.
