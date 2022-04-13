PROVIDENCE – Former Shea High basketball standout Shane DaRosa, who recently wrapped up his season as a guard for the Providence Pirates of the American Basketball Association, was named to the ABA All-Star team, thanks to an excellent season that saw him average 22.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
DaRosa, who will turn 34 on April 23, also shot 38.9 percent from three-point range and 44.6 percent from the floor.
During his career, DaRosa had also earned All-American honors at Bristol Community College and played for the Cape Verdean national team and with the ABA's defunct Providence Sky Chiefs, where he averaged 18.8 points per contest in the 2014-2015 season.
