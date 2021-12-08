PAWTUCKET — Pawtucket’s Leandro DeBrito recently wrapped up a superb collegiate career with the Duquesne University football team by recently joining three of his teammates among the First-Team All-Northeast Conference selections.
The Providence Gridiron Club also recognized DeBrito by naming him a co-winner of its Pride of Rhode Island Award, which is given to a graduate of an RIIL high school football program who goes on to shine at an out-of-state college. DeBrito is sharing the honor with Tiverton’s Steve Gacioch, who was a quarterback at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
DeBrito, who graduated from Shea High in 2016 and was a Second-Team All-State selection for the Raiders, starred as a defensive back for Duquesne. He led the team in solo tackles with 42 and tied for the Dukes’ lead in tackles with 56 and interceptions with two.
One of his best games of the year came in a 39-34 victory at home over Bryant University, as DeBrito recorded a team-high seven tackles.
In three seasons with the D-I Dukes, DeBrito played in 28 games and recorded 147 tackles (109 of them solo), 9 1/2 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
He also returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a victory over Wagner during his junior year.
Before playing for the Dukes, DeBrito spent his freshman season at Minnesota’s Vermilion Junior College, where he totaled 60 tackles and four interceptions, and continued his collegiate career at New York’s Monroe Junior College, where he earned First-Team All-Conference honors.
