PAWTUCKET – It was a little more than two years ago when Ricky Delossantos was making his final preparations for the biggest fight of his pro boxing career, an eight-round showdown at the Twin River Event Center against another undefeated featherweight prospect, Edward Vazquez of Fort Worth, Texas.
But three days before stepping into the ring, the Pawtucket resident was forced to withdraw from the bout, no thanks to a strained intercostal muscle in his ribs that he suffered during the tail end of his training camp.
While that injury wasn’t expected to keep Delossantos on the shelf for very long, something else kept him, and the rest of the boxing world, out of action for an extended period of time — the COVID-19 outbreak that rocked the globe and cancelled that week’s Classic Entertainment & Sports show.
When it became clear that it was going to be a while before Delossantos was going to lace up his gloves again, “I took time out,” he noted. “Gyms were obviously closed, so I went running and did some outside activities every now and then, and I spent a lot of time with my family and went on a lot of bike rides.”
But Delossantos eventually returned to action last summer, and on Saturday, he will finally fight in his home state for the first time in 31½ months on CES’s Rhode Wars 2 card at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick. The former Tolman High basketball and baseball standout, who turned 31 last November, will take a 10-0 mark into his six-round mail event bout against Yeison Vargas (18-9, 13 KOs) of Cartagena, Colombia.
This will be Delossantos’ first career main event fight, “and I guess (fighting in the main event) really hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “But truthfully, it really doesn’t change anything. I’m just happy to be back and excited to be fighting in front of my people again.”
The last time R.I. fight fans saw Delossantos in action, he was in the co-main event of a CES show on Aug. 9, 2019 at Twin River and thrilling a standing-room-only crowd by cruising to a six-round unanimous-decision triumph over Yeuri Andujar of Reading, Penn., which saw Delossantos send Andujar to the canvas twice in the final round and win the bout by scores of 59-53, 59-53, and 60-52.
Little did Delossantos realize at the time, but his next fight wouldn’t be until nearly two years later — and in the Dominican Republic. Opposing Luis Manuel Feliz last July 25 in Feliz’s backyard of Santiago de los Caballeros, Delossantos picked up his second career knockout by rocking Feliz midway through the third round of their six-round bout.
“One of the promoters called me from down there,” Delossantos added. “I obviously hadn’t fought in a while, so I just jumped on it.”
These days, Delossantos has been quite busy outside the ring. He and his girlfriend, Joslin Martinez, welcomed their fourth daughter to their family, Alizah, a month and a half ago, and family life hasn’t been the only thing that’s kept him on the go.
“I’ve been working in real estate,” he said. “I picked up my license as a realtor during COVID and flipped a few houses. Right now, the market is crazy. This week, I probably showed over 20 houses, but now I’m just concentrating on the gym and getting my rest.”
Delossantos put in a productive four-week camp at American Muscle Corps on Pawtucket Avenue with his trainers, Orlando Valles and Delossantos’ uncle, Joselo Castro, and his strength and conditioning coach, Gail Bolden. He said he’s in great shape, his weight is where it should be, and even though he doesn’t know much about Vargas, he’s ready to fight this weekend.
“I know he’s a vet and he’s fought for a while,” Delossantos said of Vargas, who is coming off a second-round knockout of lightweight prospect Jose Palacio on March 5 in Santa Marta, Colombia. “We actually just got him (as an opponent) two weeks ago. I was worried about not getting a fight, but now it’s on.”
While the undercard to Rhode Wars 2 begins at 7 p.m., the Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational VI, a separate-admission amateur boxing show, will take center stage at 2 p.m. at the hotel. Visit cesfights.com to purchase tickets to both shows or for more information.
