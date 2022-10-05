JOHNSTON – Pawtucket resident and senior hybird running back Kanz Giwa had the best offensive game of his high school career for the Davies Tech football team last Saturday night at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium, as he ran for 145 yards and scored two touchdowns on just seven carries to help the Patriots top Scituate High, 36-16.

Giwa’s touchdowns came on runs of three and 38 yards in the third quarter, and another Pawtucket resident, senior quarterback Antonio Cabral, scored on an eight-yard touchdown run, fired a 17-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Aiden Cote, and ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

