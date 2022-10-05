JOHNSTON – Pawtucket resident and senior hybird running back Kanz Giwa had the best offensive game of his high school career for the Davies Tech football team last Saturday night at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium, as he ran for 145 yards and scored two touchdowns on just seven carries to help the Patriots top Scituate High, 36-16.
Giwa’s touchdowns came on runs of three and 38 yards in the third quarter, and another Pawtucket resident, senior quarterback Antonio Cabral, scored on an eight-yard touchdown run, fired a 17-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Aiden Cote, and ran in a pair of two-point conversions.
The Patriots, who ended the night with 435 yards of offense, 364 on the ground, saw Cabral also run for 104 yards on nine carries, and junior Danny Rose not only pick up 71 yards and a second-quarter TD on seven carries, but also catch three passes for 54 yards.
Their strong performances helped the Patriots improve to 3-0 in Division IV and enter this weekend tied for first place with Smithfield, which is also 3-0 and coming off a 7-6 double-overtime victory over the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team, which slipped to 3-1.
Davies is will take on the C.F./BVP co-op team, which will be celebrating its Homecoming Day, on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Macomber Stadium.
