St. Raphael Academy junior Korryn Cartwright, left, and senior Abby Waring, shown during a break in the action at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Brown University, helped the PCD/SRA co-op girls’ swim team repeat as Division IV champions and place eighth at the RIIL meet.
PROVIDENCE – A handful of St. Raphael Academy student-athletes enjoyed big meets for the Providence Country Day/SRA co-op girls’ swim team last Saturday afternoon at the state championship meet at Brown University.
The co-op team, which two weekends earlier, repeated as Division IV champions at Roger Williams University, took eighth place out of 25 teams with 112 points.
SRA junior Korryn Cartwright put together a fabulous meet that saw her take third place in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:00.97 and 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.28. She was two seconds away from the winning time in the butterfly that was turned in by Blackstone Valley Prep senior Katie Chiappetta.
Cartwright also teamed up with SRA senior Abby Waring, SRA junior Meghan McCann, and PCD sophomore Maggie Holland to take seventh place in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:57.71, and Cartwright and Holland also joined SRA sophomore Denise Castanos and PCD freshman Maggie Iannella on the 200-yard medley relay team that placed ninth in 1:58.83.
The co-op team’s highlight of the meet came from Holland, a resident of Seekonk, who captured the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:08.73. She nipped the runner-up finisher, Lincoln School junior Isabelle Chou, by a fifth of a second. She also placed third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.35.
In the boys’ meet that took place that morning, SRA sophomore Matt Cabral delivered the co-op team’s best finish by taking 14th place in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01:57.
