SRA swimmers at Brown
St. Raphael Academy junior Korryn Cartwright, left, and senior Abby Waring, shown during a break in the action at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Brown University, helped the PCD/SRA co-op girls’ swim team repeat as Division IV champions and place eighth at the RIIL meet.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – A handful of St. Raphael Academy student-athletes enjoyed big meets for the Providence Country Day/SRA co-op girls’ swim team last Saturday afternoon at the state championship meet at Brown University.

The co-op team, which two weekends earlier, repeated as Division IV champions at Roger Williams University, took eighth place out of 25 teams with 112 points.

