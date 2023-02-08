Left, Central Falls senior center Joana Rodrigues, shown getting ready to take the opening tipoff with Johnston senor center Talia Laflamme, scored 21 points, ripped down 18 rebounds, and added four steals and three blocked shots to help the Warriors defeat the Panthers, 56-24, last Friday night and raise their Division IV record to 10-0. Right, Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, who played well defensively and had seven of the Warriors’ 24 steals in last Friday night’s victory over Johnston, also scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists.
Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, who played well defensively and had seven of the Warriors' 24 steals in last Friday night's victory over Johnston, also scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists.
One of the best defensive players in Division IV this season has been Central Falls junior guard Kamila Pinto. In last Friday night’s 56-24 victory over Johnston, she had eight of her team’s 24 steals and also handed out four assists.
Left, Central Falls senior center Joana Rodrigues, shown getting ready to take the opening tipoff with Johnston senor center Talia Laflamme, scored 21 points, ripped down 18 rebounds, and added four steals and three blocked shots to help the Warriors defeat the Panthers, 56-24, last Friday night and raise their Division IV record to 10-0. Right, Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, who played well defensively and had seven of the Warriors’ 24 steals in last Friday night’s victory over Johnston, also scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists.
Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, who played well defensively and had seven of the Warriors' 24 steals in last Friday night's victory over Johnston, also scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists.
One of the best defensive players in Division IV this season has been Central Falls junior guard Kamila Pinto. In last Friday night’s 56-24 victory over Johnston, she had eight of her team’s 24 steals and also handed out four assists.
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors.
Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Those victories kept the Warriors undefeated at 10-0 with four regular-season games remaining, including Tuesday’s game at home against two-win Hope and a possible semifinal-round playoff preview on Thursday at 5 p.m. on their home court against the third-place Lincoln School, which is 10-3.
“I’m very pleased,” C.F. head coach Nick Lafreniere said last Friday night. “Davies gave us a hard time a couple of nights ago, and we knew this game (against Johnston) was going to be tough. It was their Senior Night and they were going to come in with a lot of energy, and they battled.”
The Warriors, who have won all 10 of their divisional games by more than 20 points, once again showed why they have been so successful this winter. Defensively, they’ve allowed an astounding 21.1 points per game, and in last Friday’s win, they matched the Panthers’ point total with their 24 steals, with eight coming from junior guard Kamila Pinto.
“We’ve put an emphasis on defense since the beginning of (preseason) camp, and it’s really starting to come alive,” offered Lafreniere. “We’re very active in the passing lanes, and we’re looking to turn those balls over and take the ball the other way to get layups, and that’s what you saw tonight.”
The Warriors, who dressed just eight players for this game, were again led by their talented junior point guard, Pamela Galva, who scored a game-high 22 points and added seven steals and six assists. Senior center Joana Rodrigues also had one of her finest games of the season, as she poured in 21 points, ripped down 18 rebounds, and also had four steals and three blocked shots.
“Joana just started (playing) the game about 2 1/2 years ago,” noted Lafreniere. “Last year, she really beat herself up quite often, because she really wanted to excel, but over the summer, she put in a lot of work. She’s having a very good season, and honestly, it’s a testament to that work.”
“And Galva has been playing for the better part of her life,” he continued. “She just loves the game and loves to compete, and she really wants to try to get to the next level.”
Galva and Rodrigues provided all the scoring for the Warriors during a game-opening 13-2 run, and after Johnston junior Hannah Lavergne sank a three-pointer with 2:15 to play in the first quarter, the visitors responded with a 17-point run that saw them do all their scoring in the paint and keep the Panthers, who fell to 10-4, off the scoreboard for exactly 10 minutes.
The Warriors held a 37-11 lead at halftime and a 54-19 command after three quarters of play, but the game ended with 5:03 to play in the final quarter because a Johnston player hit her head on the court and needed medical attention before leaving the gym in an ambulance.
In the Warriors’ victory over Davies, which entered this week with a 10-2 record, the Warriors struggled a little offensively in the first half, but came alive with 21 points in the third quarter, as Galva and Rodrigues each ended the night with 17 points.
“Offensively, we struggle at times to score,” admitted Lafreniere. “Sometimes, we don’t, but there are times that we do. But defense is our staple, and if we can continue to defend, I think we have a good shot (at winning the championship).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.