SCITUATE – In the 46-year history of the Scituate High girls’ tennis program, two teams concluded their regular seasons with 14-0 records, and head coach Tara Marchant remembers both times quite well.

In 2000, she was a sophomore on the team that reached the Class B title match, only to suffer a 4-3 loss to Bay View Academy in a battle of unbeatens. But 13 years later, in her first season as the Spartans’ head coach, Marchant saw her squad win its program’s second championship by topping also-undefeated Mount Hope in the Division III finals.

