Scituate sophomore Ava Pilderian returns a backhand during the second set of her second singles match last Thursday afternoon at the North Scituate Elementary School courts. Pilderian rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win that helped the Spartans down Central, 6-1, and raise their Division III record to 9-0.
Scituate junior Maggie Collins gets ready to return a serve during the opening set of her first singles match last Thursday afternoon. With Collins starting atop their lineup, the Spartans have posted a record of 19-7 over the past two seasons.
SCITUATE – In the 46-year history of the Scituate High girls’ tennis program, two teams concluded their regular seasons with 14-0 records, and head coach Tara Marchant remembers both times quite well.
In 2000, she was a sophomore on the team that reached the Class B title match, only to suffer a 4-3 loss to Bay View Academy in a battle of unbeatens. But 13 years later, in her first season as the Spartans’ head coach, Marchant saw her squad win its program’s second championship by topping also-undefeated Mount Hope in the Division III finals.
This season, the Spartans could join the 2000 and 2013 teams in the school’s history books. They wrapped up last week with a 10-0 mark in Division III play, thanks to their 6-1 victory over Central last Thursday at the North Scituate Elementary School courts and 7-0 win over Hope the following afternoon on the Blue Wave’s campus.
Yes, the Spartans, who are back in the playoffs after a year’s absence, certainly looks like a team that could be playing in its program’s seventh championship match on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Slater Park. Six of their 10 victories are shutouts, and four are by 6-1 scores.
“We had a really young team last year with no seniors,” admitted Marchant, who has a first-year assistant coach, Ashley Fochler. “We were able to retain everybody and they just got better. Everyone is contributing, and it’s been a fun and exciting season.”
Despite rolling out a senior-less lineup last year, the Spartans posted a 9-7 record, only to fall one win shy of capturing the D-III’s final playoff berth, but Marchant had a feeling that bigger and better things were in store for her young squad.
“I could see glimpses last year,” noted Marchant, who only has three seniors on this season’s team. “I was thinking, ‘This year is going to be a good year. We’re going to have a good run,’ and so far, so good.”
All four singles players from last year are back in their same spots, with junior Maggie Collins returning to the top of the Spartans’ lineup, and she is followed by sophomore Ava Pilderian at number two, junior Milana Belanger at number three, and senior Sophia Capasso at number four.
Also back in her spot in the lineup is junior Isabella Breese in first doubles, where she is joined by her classmate, Elysia Fortunati, who Marchant said worked hard during the offseason and moved up from third doubles to first. Breese and Fortunati were the D-III champions in doubles at the RIIL qualifying tournament in September, noted Marchant.
Seniors Amanda Parker and Torrance Demers make up the Spartans’ second doubles team, and playing in third doubles are juniors Lila Stinnette and Anna Floor.
“Anna and Lila are brand new and have gotten some huge wins for us at third doubles,” reported Marchant. “(Sophomore) Emily DiLibero has also stepped in a few times and helped us win at third doubles, and (freshman) Bailey Chapralis and Emily won against Hope on Friday.”
Sophomore Grace Schmiedeknecht rounds out the roster, “and she’s brand new, but has been a great support,” added Marchant.
In the victory over Central, the Knights won the first singles match, but the Spartans cruised to victory the rest of the way and received 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from Pilderian and the doubles teams of Breese-Fortunati and Stinnette-Floor.
Belanger (6-0, 6-2) and Capasso (6-1, 6-1) also made quick work of their opponents, and Parker and Demers capped the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win.
Twenty-four hours after defeating Central, the Spartans faced Hope on the Blue Wave’s courts and lost just four games all afternoon. Posting 6-0, 6-0 victories were Belanger, Capasso, and the first doubles team of Breese and Parker.
Pilderian, Belanger, and Capasso raised their singles records to 10-0, as did Breese in first doubles – she’s 9-0 with Fortunati as her partner and 1-0 after last Friday’s match with Parker.
When Tuesday’s action began, the Spartans were scheduled to visit Coventry, which was 5-3, on Tuesday and host East Providence, which was 9-1, the following afternoon.
The Townies’ defeat was a 4-3 loss to the division’s other 10-0 team, Bay View, on Sept. 12, and next Monday at 4 p.m., the Spartans will face Bay View at Bishop Hendricken’s home courts.
Scituate’s regular-season finale is next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Exeter/West Greenwich.
