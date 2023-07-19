NORTH PROVIDENCE – Thanks to an incredible performance from its starting pitcher, Adam DeCesare, who tossed a perfect game, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star baseball team repeated as state champions last Thursday by posting a 10-0 victory over Warwick PAL in the second game of their best-of-three title series at North Providence High’s field.

The state title was the fifth in the last six seasons for NP-Smithfield, which two nights earlier, rolled to an 11-1 victory in their series opener. The all-stars will now focus on the eight-team New England tournament at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H., and on Friday at 5:30 p.m., they will begin pool play by facing Fairhaven-Acushnet (Mass.).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.