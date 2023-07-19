The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star team repeated as state champions by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Warwick PAL by scores of 11-1 and 10-0 last week at North Providence High. The members of the team are, in front from left, J.T. Raftery and Adam DeCesare; in middle row, Cesar Vazquez, Jamison Mrozewicz, Ashton Robert, Anthony Nolette, Gavin Fortes, Tyler Linehan, Alex Dieffenbach, Cameron Slack, Dylan Slack, Logan Xiarhos, Noah Champagne, Jacob Sousa, and Jacob Barry; in back, manager John Raftery and coaches Andrew DeCesare and Lou Fortes.
North Providence-Smithfield starting pitcher Adam DeCesare tossed a perfect game in last Thursday night’s series clincher against Warwick PAL, as he struck out seven of the 21 batters he faced. DeCesare and his teammates will head to Simard Field in Rochester, N.H. later this week to play in the eight-team New England tournament and face Fairhaven-Acushnet (Mass.) in its opening pool play game.
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth cleanup batter Cameron Slack gets ready to slide into third base with a bases-clearing triple in the top of the third inning in last Thursday’s game. Slack’s shot over the left fielder’s head gave the all-stars a 4-0 lead.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Thanks to an incredible performance from its starting pitcher, Adam DeCesare, who tossed a perfect game, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star baseball team repeated as state champions last Thursday by posting a 10-0 victory over Warwick PAL in the second game of their best-of-three title series at North Providence High’s field.
The state title was the fifth in the last six seasons for NP-Smithfield, which two nights earlier, rolled to an 11-1 victory in their series opener. The all-stars will now focus on the eight-team New England tournament at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H., and on Friday at 5:30 p.m., they will begin pool play by facing Fairhaven-Acushnet (Mass.).
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the all-stars will take on the Vermont state champion, which has yet to be crowned, and the following night at 5:30 p.m., they will play the host team. The championship game is scheduled for next Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“I think (the New England tournament) looks good,” NP-Smithfield manager John Raftery said. “We have good pitching and good defense, and we have the bats. We’re looking forward to it and seeing what’s out there.”
DeCesare, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the state tourney, made a strong case to get the ball in Friday night’s tournament opener after he struck out seven of the 21 batters he faced and added two other putouts in last Thursday’s win. His defense was also perfect behind him, with third baseman Gavin Fortes making six putouts to lead that department.
“That was an unbelievable performance,” Raftery said about DeCesare. “He’s a gutsy kid, and he went above and beyond today. And we have an excellent defense that helps our pitchers, and it gives them confidence to throw strikes, knowing that they have that defense behind them.”
Offensively, it took some time for NP-Smithfield to get on the board, but once the all-stars did, they never looked back.
“This is a good ballclub,” Raftery said. “They start off slow in a lot of games, but they find a way once they get into a groove.”
NP-Smithfield broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, when with one out, Warwick PAL starter Braydon Cote suddenly lost the strike zone and walked four straight batters, Anthony Nolette, Logan Xiarhos, Cesar Vazquez Jr., and J.T. Raftery.
Nolette, who had stole second and third, scored the first run on an errant pickoff attempt, and Cameron Slack drove a 2-2 pitch over the left fielder’s head for a bases-clearing triple.
NP-Smithfield added a run in the fourth, as Alex Dieffenbach got hit by a pitch, stole and third, and tagged up on a flyout to center by Nolette.
“We have some good bats in this lineup,” said the NP-Smithfield manager, whose team scored two more runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. “Top to bottom, and even the kids that I bring in, I have all the confidence in the world in them to get on base and score runs.”
Since NP-Smithfield was the “visiting” team, the all-stars could not end the game in the top of the seventh with its 10-run advantage, and that set the stage for DeCesare’s bid at a perfect game, and he was still throwing bullets on the mound.
The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League has seen more and more players from other towns over the years join the organization, including Cumberland and Burrillville. And some of these 13-year-olds had come off some success in the District I and IV Little League all-star tournaments.
“A lot of these guys have played together for years,” the NP-Smithfield manager said. “It’s a good group with some good chemistry.”
