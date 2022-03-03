PROVIDENCE – With five current and former state champions and finalists returning to next season’s lineup and only two starters graduating this spring, the 2022-23 campaign promises to be an electrifying one for the Ponaganset High wrestling team.
But this season has also been an excellent one for the Chieftains, and so was their overall performance at last weekend’s two-day RIIL Championships.
With a school-record four wrestlers capturing state titles in their respective weight classes and two more earning spots in this weekend’s New England Championships with their top-three finishes, the Chieftains were able to exit the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house with the state runner-up plaque.
The Chieftains, who produced 155.5 points, were outdistanced by Coventry, which won its first state title since 1998 by topping the other 36 schools at the meet with 210. The Oakers basically had the championship sewed up after the meet’s opening day, as they saw 11 wrestlers place among the top six of their classes.
Ponaganset’s state champions were (in order) freshman 106-pounder Jared Hood, junior 120-pounder Jacob Joyce, sophomore 145-pounder Andrew Reall, and senior 152-pounder Justin Hood, and Scituate sophomore Gabe Bouyssou also became a two-time state champion by taking the 138-pound title.
Bouyssou, who won the 132-pound championship last year, pinned his first two opponents and picked up a 17-1 technical-fall triumph in the semifinals. Opposing him in the finals was Ponaganset junior Jason Hood, but Bouyssou was able to score nine of their match’s first 11 points and roll to a 13-4 win.
Two years after winning the 106-pound title, and a year after earning runner-up honors in the 120-pound class, Joyce was back atop the awards podium with his solid showing, which saw him pin all four of his opponents. His first pin took just 23 seconds, and in the finals, he delivered a second-round pin of Coventry sophomore (and former Scituate wrestler) Stone Farnsworth.
Justin Hood’s final RIIL meet was also one to remember. A state runner-up at 138 pounds as a sophomore, Hood missed last year’s meet with an injury. But he also went 4-0 last weekend by opening the tourney with back-to-back first-round pins and continuing it with a 5-2 win over Bishop Hendricken’s Noah Sclama in the semis and an 11-1 victory over Coventry’s Christian Rutherford in the finals.
Jared Hood, like his older brother, rattled off four straight wins to capture his championship. He made quick work of his first two opponents by pinning them in 46 and 33 seconds, and after he pinned East Greenwich’s Thomas Slater in the second round of their semifinal-round match, Hood posted a 4-0 triumph over La Salle’s Ryan Conlan in the finals.
Reall, who placed at 132 pounds in last year’s meet, held on for a 3-2 win over Hope’s Maurice Cooper in their title match, thanks to an escape move by Reall that broke a 2-2 tie 39 seconds into the final round. Reall’s other three matches saw him deliver a first-round pin and post 9-1 and 6-1 victories.
Making his third straight trip to the awards podium was Ponaganset junior 160-pounder Nick Baccala. After placing second at 160 last year, Baccala took third place, as he claimed four of his five matches and defeated Cranston West’s Preston Marchesseault in the consolation finals, 3-1. Baccala won in dramatic fashion by taking down Marchesseault with one second left in the match.
Smithfield was led by senior Roupen Bastajian, who took sixth place in the 170-pound class.
Among the wrestlers who didn’t place in their weight classes, but delivered multiple pins in the meet, were Scituate freshman Daisey Hawkins, who delivered her pins in the opening round — one of them in 32 seconds — in the 106-pound class, Smithfield senior Austin Isaacs (152) and freshman Alex Borzell (126), and Ponaganset sophomore Eric Burgjohann (132).
