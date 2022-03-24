LINCOLN – For the next two Fridays, the MacColl YMCA will host the two-day Smiling Pickleballers Tournament, which will include 12 players, 11 rounds, round robin of singles play, and a medal ceremony to conclude the event.
“The people who originally got permission to use the gym (at MacColl) are in Florida right now. so I was left in charge and I decided on a tournament,” said Leo Brousseau, who put the event together. “We’re a group of mostly retired people who play three days a week.”
These 15 people in their 60s, 70s and even early-80s play at MacColl on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Even though he wasn’t part of the initial group, Brousseau has been playing this growing sport for quite some time now. He said he’ll play at the Attleboro YMCA, as well as outdoors at the Lincoln Senior Center during the summer on Tuesday and Thursdays.
“I can’t get enough,” he said about pickleball.
He said that the sport has become popular with older people because it’s similar to tennis, but not as taxing on the body. The people he plays with, he said, have very quick reflexes.
Pickleball is played on a court that is about the size of a doubles badminton court. The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle. The sport is played with a paddle, bigger than a table tennis paddle and with a Whiffle-like ball.
Brousseau highlighted his group’s reflexes, as they play in and around the non-volley zone of the court. This is the court area within seven feet on both sides of the net. Volleying is not allowed in the non-volley zone. This rule prevents players from executing smashes from a position within the zone.
“It’s an addictive game,” Brousseau said. “You can really fall in love with it and there is a lot of skill involved, like dinks.”
A dink is soft shot hit on a bounce from the non-volley zone, which is intended to arc over the net and land within the opposing non-volley zone either straight across or diagonally crosscourt. This creates a more difficult shot to return.
Playing mostly outside and during the warmer weather, with the use of the two courts at MacColl, this league can now play year-round. Brousseau said they got help from people who played pickleball at Deerfield Park in Smithfield last fall. They inquired about MacColl and received permission from the YMCA, and now there will be a tournament.
The tournament will begin on Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. There will be six rounds played on this first day, and the other five will play on April 1, also from 8 to 11 a.m. Then there will be an awards ceremony with gold, silver, and bronze medals for the top three.
“They have bleachers there if anyone wants to come watch,” Brousseau said. “I’m trying to get people interested to play.”
