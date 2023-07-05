The members of the District II champion Pineview Senior League all-star baseball team is, in front, Jon Davila, in back row, Dominic Bruzzi, Nick Ramos, Mamadou Diallo, Landon Phillips, manager Tom Bilodeau, Joey Bernard Jr., J.J. Francis, Alex Torres, Nick Packer, coach Donnie Escobar, Ethan Dasilva, and coach Joe Bernard. Connor Cirello, Colin Lush, and coach Peter Gray are also members of the team.
PAWTUCKET – The Pineview Senior League all-star baseball team is off to the state tournament, thanks to the Pawtucket ballclub’s convincing sweep of East Providence in last week’s best-of-three District II championship series.
Twenty-four hours after rolling to an 11-2 win in its series opener, Pineview captured the District II banner on its home field at the Tomlinson Athletic Complex last Wednesday night by cruising to a 15-0 victory.
Pineview’s reward for capturing the district title is a spot in the double-elimination state tournament, which starts tonight at Woonsocket’s Renaud Field. At 8 p.m., Pineview will face District III champion South Kingstown, which went 3-0 in its district playoffs and defeated Exeter/West Greenwich in its title game, 6-0.
At 5:30 p.m., District IV champion Burrillville will take on District I champ Johnston, and the winners from tonight’s game will face each other tomorrow at 8 p.m., while the losing teams will try to avoid elimination in their 5:30 p.m. game.
The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland’s Bentley Field, and if a winner-take-all game is needed, it will take place at a date to be announced.
In its sweep of East Providence, Pineview received significant contributions from several players. On the hill, the series opener saw winning pitcher Nick Packer deliver a strong performance and J.J. Francis shine in relief, and in the clincher, Francis pitched a solid five-inning shutout.
The first game of the series also saw Alex Torres, Ethan Dasilva, Connor Cirello, Dom Bruzzi, and Francis each collect multiple hits to guide a balanced attack. Dasilva also dropped a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt to break the game open. In the second game, Mamadou Diallo, Jon Davila, Nick Ramos, Joey Bernard, and Torres each had a pair of hits.
