Pineview poses with District II banner

The members of the District II champion Pineview Senior League all-star baseball team is, in front, Jon Davila, in back row, Dominic Bruzzi, Nick Ramos, Mamadou Diallo, Landon Phillips, manager Tom Bilodeau, Joey Bernard Jr., J.J. Francis, Alex Torres, Nick Packer, coach Donnie Escobar, Ethan Dasilva, and coach Joe Bernard. Connor Cirello, Colin Lush, and coach Peter Gray are also members of the team.

PAWTUCKET – The Pineview Senior League all-star baseball team is off to the state tournament, thanks to the Pawtucket ballclub’s convincing sweep of East Providence in last week’s best-of-three District II championship series.

Twenty-four hours after rolling to an 11-2 win in its series opener, Pineview captured the District II banner on its home field at the Tomlinson Athletic Complex last Wednesday night by cruising to a 15-0 victory.

