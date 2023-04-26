St. Raphael Academy runner Harold Fernandez, left, slides in safely with a steal of second base, well before North Providence second baseman Tony Abed could tag him in the top of the third inning of last Thursday’s game. Fernandez scored the Saints’ only run on a suicide squeeze bunt, but the Cougars came back to post a 3-1 victory.
St. Raphael Academy junior Dan Wulf makes his high school debut on the mound last Thursday against North Providence. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs on four hits while walking three. He also hit two batters and struck out one in the 3-1 loss.
St. Raphael Academy number five batter Tyler Tremblay lays down a suicide squeeze down the first-base line with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the third. That scored Harold Fernandez with the game’s first run, but North Providence came back to post a 3-1 victory.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After starting off the Division II season with a 5-0 record, the St. Raphael Academy baseball team ran into a couple of nemeses with losing records last week and suffered back-to-back losses.
Last Thursday at North Providence High, the Saints dropped a 3-1 decision to the Cougars, who came into that matchup with only one win in five games, and two afternoons later at Vets Park, Burrillville, which had been winless, shut out SRA, 3-0.
The Saints had kicked off last week with a 5-4 victory at home over Johnston that saw SRA collect 11 hits, but the bats have cooled off since then. In their two losses, the Saints totaled just nine hits.
“We have been getting guys on base, and we got some key hits to win games,” longtime SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said. “(Junior Carson) Dupras and Harold (Fernandez) have been pretty consistent, but we don’t have anybody that’s crushing the ball right now.”
The Saints, who entered this week tied for first place in their four-team subdivision with Middletown, handily topped Barrington in their third game of the season, 12-4, but posted close victories in their other games over Narragansett, 3-1, the Prout School, 8-6, Mount Saint Charles, 2-1, and Johnston.
“We have to keep trying to squeak some games out,” Sorrentine said.
While the bats haven’t warmed up yet, the Saints’ pitching has been solid, and that’s even with their star pitcher, senior Jon Quinn, not able to take the mound. Quinn was injured at the start of the preseason and didn’t pick up a baseball during the season-opening “pitchers and catchers” week. And Sorrentine said that during the start of outdoor practice, he threw about 10 pitches before having to stop due to pain.
“He might have to have Tommy John surgery,” Sorrentine added. “He was hitting earlier, but now (the doctors) don’t even want him to swing or not to extend his arm. We can only use him to run. He’s a big loss because he had five of our wins and three of our saves last year. He was in half our wins.”
With him out, the Saints have relied on two young pitchers in Fernandez, a sophomore who pitched last year, and freshman Jaiden Rosario.
“Harold’s got three wins so far and Jaiden’s got two,” Sorrentine added. “We’re dealing with a sophomore and a freshman right now, but we have a kid who’s transferred from Tolman and is going to be eligible next week, so he’ll help us pitching wise. And then we’ll probably use (junior Daniel) Wulf in relief.”
Wulf, who is a quarterback on the Saints’ football team, made his high school debut on the mound in last Thursday’s game against NP, and minus one inning where he lost control, he had a solid outing. He worked all six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks. He also hit two batters and struck out one.
“He pitched well,” Sorrentine said. “He can bring it up there. He’s not really smooth, but I thought he did a good job. I’m happy with him.”
Unfortunately for the Saints, they were limited to five hits by southpaw pitcher Noah Frezza, and three came with one out in the top of the third on base hits to center field by Fernandez, senior Tim Breen, and Dupras. That loaded the bases, but the Saints were only able to score their one run on a suicide squeeze bunt by sophomore Tyler Tremblay.
The top four spots in the Saints’ lineup are all returning vets in junior Michael Frausto at shortstop, Fernandez, Breen at first base, and Dupras in left field.
The Saints will continue to piece together their pitching as they, along with most of the division, will be playing three times this week.
On Tuesday afternoon, they took a long drive down Route 95 to visit Chariho, which had a record of 3-3. On Thursday at 5 p.m., they will host another .500 team, Westerly, and on Saturday at 11 a.m., they will visit Woonsocket (4-3) at Renaud Field.
