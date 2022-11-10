CUMBERLAND – After producing the best regular season in its program’s 43-year-history, the North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team was unable to follow that accomplishment with a deep run in the postseason, as the Northmen suffered a tough-to-swallow loss to Chariho in Monday night’s Division II semifinals at Cumberland’s Tucker Field.
After 80 minutes of regulation play and two overtime periods saw the top-seeded Northmen and fourth-seeded Chargers battle each other to a scoreless tie, penalty kicks were needed to decide the outcome.
The Chargers made good on their first three shots, while the Northmen’s first three were stopped by senior goalie Drew DeNoncour, and that allowed Chariho to advance to Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship match at Cranston Stadium.
The Northmen, who conclude their fantastic season with an overall mark of 15-1-1, had suffered a 2-1 loss in double overtime to the Chargers (11-3-2) in last year’s D-II finals. During the regular season, N.S., which had won nine games by four or more goals, posted a 1-0 victory over Chariho.
The Chargers will face 2nd-seeded Coventry (13-1-2) in the finals.
North Smithfield had reached the semifinals for the fourth time in the last five years by netting a 2-0 win over eight-seeded Westerly in the quarterfinals last Wednesday, Nov. 2, on the Northmen’s home field. Junior Aidan Bienvenue scored his 25th goal of the season in the game’s 47th minute off a pass from his classmate, Josh Neves, and senior Dom Neri doubled N.S.’s lead three minutes later.
Senior goalkeeper Sam Beauchemin stopped five shots, including a penalty kick in the 78th minute, to record his 11th shutout of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.