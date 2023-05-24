Above, Pawtucket senior pitcher Cam Seaver gets ready to deliver a curveball to the plate against Exeter/West Greenwich last Friday afternoon at Slater Park. Top right, Pawtucket runner Mamadou Diallo, bottom, dives back into third base and attempts to call timeout while Exeter/West Greenwich third baseman Kole Kilduff keeps the ball in his glove. Diallo ended up crossing the plate with his team’s third run of the game, but the visiting Scarlet Knights went on to post a 13-5 win. Bottom right, after hitting a bloop single to left-center field to start the bottom of the first inning, Pawtucket sophomore Ethan Torres, left, steals second base, sliding in before EWG second baseman Aiden Aguilar can tag him.
Above, Pawtucket senior pitcher Cam Seaver gets ready to deliver a curveball to the plate against Exeter/West Greenwich last Friday afternoon at Slater Park. Top right, Pawtucket runner Mamadou Diallo, bottom, dives back into third base and attempts to call timeout while Exeter/West Greenwich third baseman Kole Kilduff keeps the ball in his glove. Diallo ended up crossing the plate with his team’s third run of the game, but the visiting Scarlet Knights went on to post a 13-5 win. Bottom right, after hitting a bloop single to left-center field to start the bottom of the first inning, Pawtucket sophomore Ethan Torres, left, steals second base, sliding in before EWG second baseman Aiden Aguilar can tag him.
After hitting a bloop single to left-center to start the bottom of the first inning in last Friday's game, Pawtucket Baseball sophomore Ethan Torres, left, steals second base, sliding in before Exeter/West Greenwich second baseman Aiden Aguilar can tag him.
Pawtucket Baseball runner Mamadou Diallo, bottom, dives back into third base and attempts to call timeout while Exeter/West Greenwich third baseman Kole Kilduff keeps the ball in his glove during last Friday's game at Slater Park. Diallo ended up crossing the plate with his team's third run of the game, but EWG went on to post a 13-5 win.
PAWTUCKET – While the melding of Pawtucket’s two public high school baseball programs into a new-look Pawtucket Baseball team has gone smoothly, the co-op team’s Division III season has seen its share of ups and downs this spring.
One of those downs came last Friday night at Slater Park when Pawtucket suffered a 13-5 loss to Exeter/West Greenwich that dropped its record to 8-6, but prior to that game, Pawtucket won three straight games, defeating (in order) Central Falls, 9-1; Hope, 13-3; and Davies last Wednesday afternoon, 4-2.
Entering Monday’s action, Pawtucket was in sixth place, trailing West Warwick (15-1), defending D-III champion North Smithfield (14-1), Rogers (12-4), and Mount Pleasant and Exeter/West Greenwich, which were both 11-3.
Pawtucket was scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night, and on Friday at 5:15 p.m., the team will wrap up its regular season by returning to Providence to take on Classical. And before the playoffs start, Pawtucket plans to play exhibition games later this week against two of the D-II’s top teams, Barrington and Ponaganset.
As for the co-op team’s first season together, “it’s been great,” Pawtucket coach Theo Murray said. “All the kids get along and they are all buying into the Pawtucket stuff, so that’s been really good. And there’s a lot of interest (in the program); we have a lot of kids playing J.V., so that’s good. It’s a process, and we’ll get there.”
“But we’ve have our ups and downs,” Murray continued. “Our bats have been hurting us for a good chunk of the year. Our pitching has been okay at times and given us a chance to win, but we haven’t been hitting. We’re beating the teams we’re supposed to beat, but we’ve yet to beat a team with a winning record. Our highest quality victory was against Scituate, which was .500 at the time.”
Three of Pawtucket’s top pitchers are seniors Cam Seaver and Jason Boudreau and sophomore Ethan Torres, “and (senior) Jaymond Labossiere has really come on strong lately,” Murray admitted. “He throws strikes more consistently. (Freshman) Jeremy Torres threw five innings the other day against Davies and did good. We have a lot of arms, but at times, we have a hard time throwing strikes.”
Carrying the offense have been Labossiere and Ethan Torres. Both represented Pawtucket at the Division III all-star game in West Warwick. Torres is hitting in the mid-.500s, reported Murray, while Labossiere is in the mid-.400s.
Against EWG last Friday, Pawtucket had just two hits, but took advantage of eight walks by the Scarlet Knights’ pitchers. Pawtucket fell into a 5-0 hole in the top of the second inning, but answered back with three runs in the bottom of that inning on walks and a sacrifice fly by Elijah Bernardo. Pawtucket kept on battling, but EWG batted around in two separate innings and never trailed.
Pawtucket was coming off a 4-2 victory over Davies at Slater Park that saw the co-op team score three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to wipe out a 2-1 deficit and Jeremy Torres strike out nine batters in his solid outing to pick up the win. Labossiere earned a save by working the final 1 2/3 innings and striking out three batters along the way.
As for the playoffs, “we know that the first single-elimination game is on May 31st,” Murray said. “We just have to keep moving forward and keep fighting to get a little bit better each day.”
