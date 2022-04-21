Four months ago, the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers published its first All-Scholastics section, which honored a male and a female student-athlete from each of its circulation’s 14 high school for not only their excellence in athletics during last fall season, but also for their brilliance in the classroom.
This week, we’re paying tribute to 28 of the top student-athletes from this past winter season – 13 who are basketball players – and it’s a truly outstanding group. There are 10 current or former state champions, eight more who won division titles with their teams, and a couple who excelled on the regional and national stage. Seven also hold school records for their school’s swimming and indoor track and field programs.
Three student-athletes (Cumberland High’s Henry Dennen, St. Raphael Academy’s Victoria Adegboyega, and Scituate High’s Emma LaPlante) are back among the selections after gracing the fall season’s section, and while all 28 student-athletes last fall were seniors, there is a junior and a sophomore among this winter’s picks who were simply way too good to not recognize.
This section would not have been made possible without the athletic directors, principals, and high school coaches who added their input (and in some cases, pictures) and information on their school’s selections, as well as sports writer Kayla Panu, who supplied most of the action pictures. We hope you enjoy reading this section as much as our newspaper enjoyed creating it and honoring these deserving student-athletes.
Eric Benevides
Valley Breeze & Observer Sports Editor
A four-year member of the Raiders’ cross country and track and field programs, Dos Santos “has come a long way since we first met in the fall of her freshman year,” said head coach Greg Clark. “During her first season, although shy and quiet, I saw that she was a genuine positive influence to everyone around her. Over the years of competing in cross country and track, she developed much more assertiveness, confidence, and leadership.”
Dos Santos, who competes in the 1,500 meters and was the cross country team’s top runner at last fall’s Class B championship meet, owns a GPA of 3.82, “and she has always been one of the top performers on the team, as well as in the classroom,” Clark said. “Her willingness to work hard and challenge herself and her teammates has always been one of her strongest assets.”
Serrano capped an outstanding season with Raiders by earning First-Team All-Division and Division II-B honors, as well as All-Academic honors for his excellence in the classroom.
Serrano, who was a co-captain, averaged 11 points and five assists per game to help lead the Raiders to their first Division II championship since the 1996-97 season, a spot in the Elite Eight of the Open Tournament, and an overall record of 21-4.
“Joey was also assigned to play defense against the opposing teams’ best player,” said head coach Stephen DeMeo. “Joey moved in from Massachusetts as a sophomore and fit in on day one, and it was due to his intensity on the court. Joey brought it in every practice and every game of his career.”
Serrano also earned Third-Team Division I-East honors as a junior.
One of the Pawtucket standouts on the Patriots’ basketball team, Giwa shined in the backcourt again and earned Second-Team All-Division honors, as he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game to help Davies post a 12-6 record during the regular season and return to the Division III playoffs.
As a junior, Giwa helped the Patriots win the Division III-North regular-season title with an 8-0 record and make their first postseason appearance in 17 years.
In the classroom, Giwa is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class with a 3.75 GPA.
Restrepo was one of the bright spots on a tough season for the Patriots, who won just three Division III games, as the tri-captain was among her team’s leaders in several offensive and defensive categories and earned Third-Team All-Division honors.
Off the court, she’s ranked second in the junior class with a 4.2745 GPA, and what makes her excellent in basketball and the classroom extra remarkable is the fact that she’s done it all while working and earning her CNA license.
The only sophomore among the All-Scholastics, Rivera made plenty of noise in her first season with the Tolman/Shea co-op team, which captured the Division III regular-season with a 16-1 record and added three more wins in the playoffs to claim the D-III championship.
Rivera, who was the starting point guard as a freshman for Scituate High and earned Division I Third-Team honors, was a First-Team All-Division and Third-Team All-State selection for Tolman/Shea, led the entire state in scoring, as she averaged nearly 26 points per game. She was also named the MVP of the season-opening Donaldson/Lynch Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club.
In the classroom, Rivera has been equally outstanding, as she is enrolled in all A.S. classes and has consistently earned As and Bs.
After earning Third-Team All-Division honors as a sophomore and Second-Team All-Division recognition last season, Lopes established himself again as one of the area’s top guards, as he landed among the First-Team All-Division and All-League selections with an excellent season.
Lopes, who served as a captain for the Tigers as a senior and a junior, averaged 15 points and six assists per game and was among the state’s top three-point threats in helping the Tigers win the Division II regular-season title with a 16-2 mark that was their best record in 31 years.
In the classroom, Lopes was also remarkable. A member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, he is ranked 10th out of 239 students in his senior class, and he boasts an unweighted GPA of 3.789.
One of the greatest careers in the history of the North Providence High swimming program will come to a close with the graduation of Cortes, who will head to the collegiate ranks with six school records hanging on the wall at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center.
Cortes holds the 100-yard (55.7 seconds), 200-yard (2:04.51), and 500-yard (5:44.22) freestyle records, and she was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle and medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that also broke records.
Cortes almost grabbed a fourth individual record at the state meet when she clocked a time of 1:02.48 in the 100-yard butterfly, but two lanes away, her classmate, Cassie Russo, established the record by edging Cortes by 0.28 of a second. And Cortes was also 0.4 of a second away from the program’s 50-yard freestyle record.
A consistent Honor Roll student each quarter, Cortes also helped guide the Cougars to their first Division III championship as a sophomore by taking first place in two events and helping two relay teams win their races.
One of the most interesting stories among this winter’s All-Scholastics is St. Laurent, who was academically ineligible to wrestle for the Cougars as a junior, but came back in a huge way in the classroom this year to earn a spot on the Honor Roll in the last two quarters and post an average of 94 or better in his classes.
On the mat, St. Laurent helped NP take eighth place at the state championship meet for its best finish in six years, as he took third place in the 126-pound weight class. St. Laurent posted a 4-1 record in the tournament that included a 17-1 technical-fall triumph in his opening match and hard-fought 3-1 and 4-2 victories in the semifinals and finals of the consolation bracket.
St. Laurent, who also received Academic All-State honors, posted a 9-2 record (with six pins) during the dual-meet season, and he also took fourth place in his weight class at Cumberland’s 15-team John Gorman Memorial Tournament.
Zapata became the first scholar-athlete in his school’s brief history to capture a state title when he placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1:56.26 at last month’s state championship meet at Brown University. And that wasn’t all: Zapata struck gold again in the 100-yard backstroke in 51.22 seconds.
Zapata, who took second place in the backstroke as a sophomore at the state meet, also helped BVP’s boys’ team take home the runner-up plaque at the Division IV meet at Roger Williams University, as he dominated his opponents in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:59.20) and also led two BVP relay teams to victory.
Zapata has also made a splash in the classroom, as he boasts a weighted 4.12 GPA and an unweighted 3.84 GPA.
While Zapata became the Pride’s first scholar-athlete to claim a state title, Chiappetta became BVP’s first female to capture an RIIL championship, doing so only a few hours later in the girls’ meet at Brown. She captured the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:55.34, and she also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.35 seconds – and was only 0.24 of a second behind the first-place finisher.
Chiappetta also posted some of the state’s best times at the Division IV meet at Roger Williams, as she won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.93) and 100-yard butterfly (59.12 seconds) and helped two relay teams add third places. It will be fun to see what she does for an encore as a senior.
In the classroom, Chiapetta boasts a weighted 4.25 GPA and an unweighted 3.93 GPA.
One of two seniors on the Chieftains’ wrestling team, Hood helped lead Ponaganset to a runner-up finish at the state meet and a third-place showing at the New England Championships.
This season, Hood captured the 152-pound state championship by posting a 4-0 record that includes back-to-back opening-round pins in his first two matches and an 11-1 win in the finals. He also took fifth place at the New England meet.
Hood was also a state runner-up as a sophomore in the 138-pound weight class, and he placed fifth at the state meet as a freshman 126-pounder.
In the classroom, Hood has been an honor roll student in every semester; he has a 3.53 GPA while taking eight Advanced Placement courses. His coach, Mike Joyce, also reported that Hood is a three-time Academic All-State selection who is looking forward to a future career in the health sciences.
McFee ended her high school career in style by helping guide the Chieftains to their first state championship in 21 years and earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors. In the Final Four, McFee scored 16 points in the championship game against Juanita Sanchez and 14 points and 11 rebounds in the upset win in the semifinals over top-seeded North Kingstown. As a junior, she was also named the MVP as she helped Ponaganset win the Division II title.
A three-year varsity player and a starter for 2½ seasons, McFee was the Chieftains’ second-leading scorer – averaging 12.2 points per game – and rebounder – averaging 6.4 per game – and she averaged 2.3 steals per game. She shot 36 percent from the three-point line and hit 51 three-pointers. McFee also earned First-Team All-Division I, Third-Team All-State, and Academic All-State honors.
Off the court, she is ranked third out of 222 students in her class, and her cumulative GPA is 4.625. She is a member of the R.I. and National Honor Societies, as well as the Spanish Honor Society. She wants to be a physician’s assistant after college, and she has taken Medical Care and Patient Imaging EEP classes.
Of the 29 classes she has taken, including five AP courses this year, she has received an A+ 17 times, an A 10 times, and an A- twice.
After earning First-Team All-State honors in cross country by taking second place out of 146 runners at the state championship meet, Dennen continued his superb senior year by earning All-American honors at the Nike Indoor Track & Field Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.
Dennen placed fifth in the boys’ mile in a time of 4:17.01 that was only 1.26 seconds shy of his personal-best time, and he did that after hurting his right shoulder and getting spiked on his ankle during a nasty fall at the start of the event that forced a restart.
An Eagle Scout who is a National Honor Society studnet and consistently on CHS’s High Honors list, Dennen helped the Clippers win their first Northern Division indoor title in five years by sweeping the 1,000 (2:42.54), 1,500 (4:12.78), and 3,000 (9:13.53) meters at the championship meet. A couple of weeks later, at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze facility, Dennen placed eighth in the mile in a personal-best time of 4:15.75.
At the RIIL championship meet in Providence, Dennen fell 0.48 of a second short of capturing a state title in the 3,000, but took second in a time of 8:38.12. (He also took sixth place in the 1,000 in 2:39.97.) And at the New England meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., Dennen placed fifth in the two-mile run in a school-record time of 9:12.25.
A member of CHS’s National Honor Society, as well as the school’s High Honors list this past quarter, head swim coach Rod McGarry said that Friedland “exemplifies the term ‘scholar-athlete’. I had her as a student last year, and I can say that she approaches her school work with the same level of intensity as she does with swimming.”
Friedland wrapped up his outstanding high school career in style at the state meet at Brown University by taking fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.48 and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.83 and anchoring the 200-yard freestyle relay team to a fifth-place finish. Her time in the backstroke broke a 15-year-old school record by 1.08 seconds.
Two weeks earlier, at the D-I meet at Roger Williams University, Friedland, who will continue her career later this year at D-III Ithaca College, won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:59.61 and took fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.00.
As a sophomore, Friedland placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle at the state meet, and she finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the D-I meet.
