GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset High baseball team slipped into fifth place in the Division II-A standings by dropping both ends of its home-and-away series with Mount Saint Charles Academy. After suffering a 5-4 defeat at home to the Mounties last Thursday, the Chieftains fell to the Mounties, 8-5, on Monday on Mount's field.
Monday's win was the fourth in a row for the Mounties and raised their record to 9-6. Entering Tuesday afternoon’s D-II action, the Chieftains owned a 7-6-1 record and found themselves trailing Burrillville (12-3), St. Raphael Academy (12-4), Woonsocket (10-2-1), and Mount in the standings.
"We're right there in the standings; we're around the same spot," Ponaganset head coach Anthony Parrillo said. "That's how Division II is this year – it's wide open."
The Chieftains, who had entered their series with Mount with wins in six of their last seven games, received a strong outing from their starting pitcher in Thursday's loss, as junior Christian Campanella went the 5 2/3 innings, struck out four batters, and was responsible for all five runs scored by Mount on six hits and three walks.
Graham MacLean got the final out of the sixth inning and Ethan Ventetuolo finished out the seventh by striking out the side.
"I thought Christian pitched great," Parrillo said. "He's really been our horse this year. I'm probably over-using him, but he's consistent, he throws strikes, and he did his job out there. We probably could have done a little bit better behind him and scored some more runs for him, but he did what he should have done and he's been great for us all season."
The Mounties, who have played in six one-run games this season, received a strong outing from junior pitcher Deke Mousseau last Thursday, as he tossed a five-hitter that saw him strike out eight batters and walk two.
Down 1-0, the Chieftains scored four times in the bottom of the second inning. Dylan Mourao and Austin Amaral walked, and Conor Pearson put down a perfect bunt that Mount's third baseman fielded, but had no one at first base to throw it to.
An errant throw on a potential double-play grounder, which erased Pearson at second, allowed Mourao and Amaral to cross the plate. After Spencer DiGiulio reached on catcher's interference, Mousseau struck out the next batter, but Campanella then followed with an RBI single to right to Campanella, and moments later, DiGiulio scored on a throwing error.
But Mousseau ended that inning with a strikeout, and the Mounties got back a run in the fifth and struck for their final three runs in the sixth. Connor Thibault drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with his second hit of the game, a line double to right-center.
"(Mount) capitalized on their opportunities," Parrillo said. "We had our opportunities, but we just didn't capitalize. We needed to get that key hit at the right time, and it just didn't happen today."
Prior to last Thursday's loss, the Chieftains were coming off an 8-0 victory over Mount Pleasant that saw senior Jacob Langlois pitch a three-hit shutout, striking out eight batters along the way. Ponaganset, which had 13 hits in the game, received most of its offense from DiGiulio, who collected four hits, and Campanella, who added three hits and as many runs batted in.
The playoff-bound Chieftains, who were scheduled to play Hope on Wednesday, will wrap up their divisional schedule by hosting North Providence in a two-game series that starts today at 5 p.m. and continues next Monday at 4 p.m. – the Cougars' field is currently undergoing renovations.
