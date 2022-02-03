GLOCESTER – After finally completing the first half of its Division III schedule last Wednesday, Jan. 26, with a 73-55 victory at home over the Paul Cuffee School, the Ponaganset High boys’ basketball team found itself kicking off a tough nine-games-in-20-days stretch two nights later when they bused to Bristol to face Mount Hope High.
The game between the Chieftains and Huskies was a showdown between the D-III’s two undefeated teams, and unfortunately for Ponaganset, the hosts pulled out a 57-53 double-overtime victory that was Mount Hope’s 10th of the season and dropped Ponaganset’s record to 9-1.
Prior to that loss, the Chieftains were hard at work continuing one of their best starts in their program’s history with their victory over the Navigators. The Chieftains have experienced many postponements for an array of reasons, including bad weather and COVID issues, and they will now basically play a game almost every other day.
“It took us about a month and a half to get here,” Ponaganset head coach David Campbell said about his team finally playing its ninth game of the season. “We’re going to have to finish the last nine games in about 20 days, so it’s going to be kind of nuts from here on in.”
The Chieftains have yet to really delve into their D-III subdivision, which includes multiple games against North Smithfield, the Prout School, and defending D-III champion Times2 Academy, which all entered this week with winning records. The Chieftains finally played the Northmen on Monday night and came away with a 63-41 victory.
Throughout the first half of the season, the Chieftains have excelled on defense and rode the hot hand on offense. When asked who is leading the way for the Chieftains, Campbell responded with a handful of names.
“We have four guys averaging double figures and a fifth that is nearly 8½ to nine (points per game),” he noted. “Ryan (Krupa) had a great game (against Paul Cuffee), and before that, Adam (Bucci) had a great game. And before that, I think Sal (Bianca) was carrying us. It’s just a different guy every night.”
Defensively, “we’re playing really solid,” Campbell added. “We’re probably giving up (an average of) 45-46 (points) a game. That’s just them communicating and buying in. They like each other, they share the ball, and they communicate well together.”
The seniors led the way offensive in last Wednesday night’s win over the Navigators, especially Krupa, who had the hot hand and tossed in 22 points, 20 coming in the second quarter. Bianca scored 14 points, Tyler Brown added 10, and Bucci had nine. Coming off the bench in the second half, another 12th-grader, John Rambone, scored seven.
“We brought back a lot of guys this year,” Campbell said. “We’ve got eight seniors right now, and not all of them were on the team last year because of COVID, but we have a lot of leadership out there.”
Krupa keyed a 12-point run in the second quarter that broke a 14-14 tie and put Ponaganset ahead to stay. By halftime, the Chieftains increased their lead to 45-23.
“We got into a rhythm (in the second quarter),” Campbell said. “The big part of that was our defense; we did a little full court pressure, which caused some turnovers.”
With aggressive defense, there is always a fear of accruing fouls. Both teams picked up a bunch and combined to shoot a total of 53 free throws. The Chieftains went 10-for-25 from the line, while the Navigators were 17-for-28.
The loss to Mount Hope was a tough one for the Chieftains, who scored the game’s first 17 points, only to watch the Huskies come back to cut their deficit to 22-21 at halftime and take their first lead of the night in the third quarter. The score was tied at 46-46 at the end of regulation and 52-52 after the first overtime.
Junior Gianlucca Bachini was the Chieftains’ top scorer with 21 points; Krupa added 11, and junior Michael Stewart had nine, and in the win over the Northmen, Bianca scored a game-high 21 points, sophomore Jason Sepe tossed in 14, and Krupa had 13.
The Chieftains, who were scheduled to host Moses Brown on Tuesday night, will visit Exeter/West Greenwich in their next game tonight at 6:30 p.m. They will then take three days off before hosting second-year RIIL team Highlander Charter next Monday at 6:30 p.m.
As for what promises to be a hectic February, “it’s going to be difficult,” Campbell said. “I literally think we have four games in five days, then three games in four days. Practice is going to be minimal. There will be some film sessions and off days to rest their legs with that many games in a row. It’s going to be a real balancing out to keep a rhythm going.”
