PROVIDENCE – The usually stellar shooting of the Ponaganset High boys’ basketball team was off on Sunday afternoon, and at the worst possible time, the Chieftains’ Division III championship game against Mount Hope at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
Seeking their first title in 20 years, the Chieftains scored fewer than 45 points against a D-III opponent for the first time in their remarkable season and ended up dropping a 47-35 decision to the Huskies.
“This was not our best shooting night,” Ponaganset head coach David Campbell said. “That was a big problem. All year, we’ve averaged giving up about 45-47 points, so we were kind of right on the mark there defensively. But we just couldn’t get one to knock down to get us over the hump and get us going.”
The second-seeded Chieftains and top-seeded Huskies, who both concluded their regular seasons with 16-2 marks and took first place in their respective subdivisions, seemed to match up well, with aggressive defense and a hot hand shooting the three. The Chieftains knocked some down, but not like they usually do, as they hit just five from beyond the arc, while Mount Hope ended up with nine.
Throughout the first half of the season, both teams were undefeated until their matchup in Bristol on Jan. 28. The Huskies posted a 57-53 double-overtime victory that gave Ponaganset its first loss.
In that game, the Huskies received a game-high 24 points from senior forward Bruce McGuire, and while the Chieftains held him to six points in Sunday’s rematch, they were burned by another Mount Hope player, junior guard Parker Camelo, who scored a game-high 20 points and hit six three-pointers.
“We talked a lot about (McGuire),” Campbell said. “I think we did pretty good on him, but (Camelo) just came out on fire and really hurt us.”
Camelo scored a game-high 20 points including six three-pointers. McGuire was limited to six points.
After a quarter of play, the Huskies took a 14-7 lead, as Camelo sank back-to-back three-pointers for his team’s first points of the afternoon. By the half, the Huskies led by a 26-16 score, and at the end of three quarter, they were still up by 10, 32-22.
“There are always nerves in the beginning (of a championship game),” Campbell said. “I thought we settled down and found a little rhythm in the second quarter, but we just couldn’t get into a really good rhythm to put that run on to take the lead. We got it down to five, but we couldn’t make it over the hump.”
But things got interesting in the fourth quarter. The Chieftains came out pressing, and pressing hard, and they gave it everything they had and started to creep back.
Junior guard Michael Stewart, who led the Chieftains with 15 points, sank a three-pointer that highlighted a run that sliced the Chieftains’ deficit to 33-31. But that’s when the tide changed and the Huskies regained control, and they scored the next 10 points, six off three-pointers by senior guard Joshua deWolf.
The Chieftains scored just four more points the rest of the way, despite trying to get the Huskies to the line in the remaining minutes. That strategy resulted in two players fouling out.
The Chieftains’ road to the finals for the Chieftains included a 76-53 win over Exeter/West Greenwich in the quarterfinals and a “revenge game” against Times2 Academy in the semis, which saw the Chieftains, who lost to the Eagles on Feb. 9 in Providence, winning by a 55-52 score.
Five players scored in double digits in the win over EWG: senior center Adam Bucci (15 points), Stewart (14), and seniors Tyler Brown (13), Ryan Krupa (11), and Sal Bianca (10). Krupa, who also scored nine points in Sunday’s loss, led the Chieftains with 15 points in their win over Times2, while Bianca added 13.
“It’s a great accomplishment for these kids,” Campbell said about reaching the D-III finals. “They worked so hard all year. They were one of the best teams in the past 20 years at Ponaganset. I’m really proud of them. The whole team is just a great bunch of kids. I love them all.”
But the Chieftains are not yet finished with their season, as they will play in the Open Tournament that got underway on Wednesday night. Ponaganset, which is the 11th seed, will head down to Newport tonight to face sixth-seeded Rogers, a D-II team, in a 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.