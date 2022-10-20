Ponaganset senior Spencer DiGiulio, left, tries to steal the ball from Mount Saint Charles senior Arthur Alves during last Saturday afternoon’s game on the Mounties’ campus. The Mounties entered this week with an 8-2-1 record and big games on deck against St. Raphael Academy and North Providence.
Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Corey Innis, left, controls the ball and keeps it away from Ponaganset High senior Ryan Shields during the second half of their Division III showdown last Saturday. Both teams played to a 1-1 tie.
Mount St. Charles Academy boys' soccer senior #10 Arthur Alves in the middle of the field makes a pass sending the ball toward the Ponaganset net. The Mounties tied, 1-1, with the Chieftains last Saturday afternoon.
WOONSOCKET – The battle for first place in the Division III boys’ soccer standings got a bit interesting last week, and last Saturday afternoon, two of the six teams in contention, Mount Saint Charles Academy and Ponaganset High, faced each other in a tight, competitive contest on the Mounties’ home field and ended up playing to a 1-1 tie.
The Mounties, who had entered last week alone in first place, came into Tuesday afternoon’s action with an 8-2-1 record and found themselves tied for first place with St. Raphael Academy (8-1-1) and North Providence (8-2-1), which also had 25 points each.
Right below them in the standings with 19 points each were Ponaganset (7-5-1), Middletown (6-4-1), and the Prout School (6-6-1).
The Mounties were scheduled to host the Saints on Tuesday afternoon, and on Saturday at 10 a.m., they will visit North Providence. The Saints and the Cougars will also face each other at Pawtucket’s McKinnon-Alves Complex on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Ponaganset, which had kicked off last week with a 2-1 defeat to North Providence, came back on Monday night to defeat Johnston, 2-1, thanks to second-half goals by senior Ryan Shields and junior Jake Carlos that erased a 1-0 deficit.
Earlier in the season, the Mounties had defeated the Chieftains, 1-0, but in last week’s rematch, Ponaganset pounced first before Mount scored the equalizer.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, the Chieftains were peppering the Mounties’ goal with shots until Carlos broke the scoreless tie by scoring off a cross pass from senior Spencer DiGiulio.
But in the second half, the ball took a lucky bounce for Mount, as it deflected off a Ponaganset player and went into the net for the game-tying goal with 25:24 left in the game. Mount’s Cole Wyatt took the shot and was credited for the goal.
“A lot of times, when you get a tie like that, by giving up the lead late in the game, it almost feels like a loss; but against these guys, there is a lot of talent over there,” Ponaganset head coach Mike Ferns said. “I would have been much more pleased with a win, but to walk away and finish even with them, I’m okay with that result.”
“I look at the goal that (Mount) scored and it was a deflection,” he continued. “We felt good going through and that took the wind out of our sails a little bit, but we came back and were getting chances. I would like to see us finish a little bit more.”
That one play, Ponaganset keeper Alessio Herrera, could not make a play on, but he was on top of everything else.
“All our guys have full confidence in him back there,” Ferns said. “There was one spectacular save today, I think it was on a rebound, he was laying down, and Alessio got up and made a save. We always have confidence in him.”
Ferns was also complimentary about his back line.
“I have a solid defensive line back there with (Tyler) Bellem, Owen Allen, and Wyatt Karmozyn,” he said. “We had to do some substitutions in there with guys like (freshman) Aidan Lima, and I have confidence he can go back and help us out. He did a great job, and he plays like an upperclassman.”
“Zade Abuzahra also came in at that center defensive mid position and did a knockout job as well,” Ferns added. “I count on the defense doing well.”
Karmozyn is currently leading the Chieftains in goals with four.
“He’s one of those other guys who is going to play 80 minutes for me on the back line,” Ferns said. “Those guys in the back are able to take runs if they see the opportunity. And there’s been some times when we’ve taken him, because he’s got such good touch on the ball, and put him up there as an offensive midfielder because he knows how to finish.”
The Chieftains will head to Exeter/West Greenwich today for a 3:30 p.m. game, and they will end their regular-season schedule next week with games against the Saints and Mount Pleasant.
