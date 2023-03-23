The members of the Ponaganset High cheerleading squad, which won the RICCA and RIIL Division III championships earlier this month, are, from left, Payton Adams, coach Isabella Corio, Olivia Crum, Julia Bruno, Gigi Borden, captain Olivia Santos, Sarah Brown, Jenna Lowell, captain Victoria Scungio, captain Ella Dexter, Hayleigh Fife, Shiann Hoard, Skyla Picard, and coach Meghan White.
GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset High cheerleading squad has only been a participant in the RIIL’s Competition Division since the 2018-2019 season, yet the Chieftains and head coach Meghan White have built an outstanding, award-winning program in such a short time.
The Chieftains added to their impressive collection of championships earlier this month by not only taking home the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) Division III championship on March 4 at La Salle Academy, but also the RIIL’s D-III title the following Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
And the good news for Ponaganset continued at last Saturday’s New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships at Worcester State University. The Chieftains finished fourth out of 11 of the region’s top D-III squads by scoring 164.2 points to trail Wolcott, Conn. (171.5), East Bridgewater, Mass. (170.5), and Wilmington, Mass. (167.7).
“It was an amazing season,” said White. “These kids worked hard everyday, never giving up. They had a lot to prove this year, and they did just that. We have officially made a name for ourselves, but we also were awarded the sportsmanship award this year, which says a lot about our kids. It’s not just the glitz and glamour with them; they have a huge heart, and they cheer on every team.
How great has Ponaganset been this decade? Before the COVID pandemic wiped out the final weeks of the 2019-20 winter season, the Chieftains won the program’s first RICCA title and the RIIL’s Medium Schools championship, and last season, they captured their first RIIL title.
And the Chieftains’ seven seniors – tri-captains Ella Dexter, Olivia Santos, and Victoria Scungio, Payton Adams, Julia Bruno, Olivia Crum, and Skyla Picard – all played roles in the program’s five titles.
“All of them bring something amazing to the table,” said White. “They were hungry for the title this year, but not just the divisional state championship. They battled the incredible West Warwick Wizards all season, as well for the overall grand championship at our invitationals.”
“We happened to conquer that feat at the North Smithfield Invitational, taking home our first ever overall grand championship trophy,” she continued. “We defeated La Salle and West Warwick, both co-ed teams, along with all the other all-girls’ teams that day, as well as the following day at the West Warwick Invitational. It was nice to finally feel as though we were in the caliber of West Warwick’s, (but it was) bittersweet, as my niece is also a cheerleader for the Wizards. So to me, it was a win-win either way.”
At the RICCA championship meet, “our team had a performance of a lifetime with absolutely zero imperfections,” remarked White, whose Chieftains delivered the second-highest score of the afternoon. “It was impeccable. We scored the highest score of my coaching career with an 90.3, coming in second behind West Warwick, which scored a 91.1.”
Ponaganset’s excellence spilled over into the RIIL meet, as the Chieftains tallied 88.1 points to easily outdistance runner-up Lincoln’s 76.2 in what White termed “a fantastic performance. We unfortunately fumbled a stunt, which definitely hurt us, but they didn’t let it snowball into the rest of the routine,” she added. “They recovered quickly and gave a tremendous performance.”
Again, West Warwick ruled the day with 93.4 points, but Ponaganset again placed second, and “while taking the state title would have been very sweet, we knew after our mishap in our first stunt that we needed to shoot for second (place) overall,” White said. “West Warwick had an unreal performance that day, and I happily will sit on the throne alongside them.”
Here’s a truly remarkable fact about this year’s squad – there are no juniors or sophomores on its roster. The other five cheerleaders are freshmen Gianna Borden, Sarah Jean Brown, Hayleigh Fife, Shiann Hoard, and Jenna Lowell.
“While my seniors were my true leaders, I have never coached a more talented group of freshmen,” White said. “The seniors have taught the five freshmen what they need to do to be successful, and they are bound to lead this team for the next few years.”
As for her 12th-graders, this spring’s graduation ceremony is bound to bring tears to White’s eyes, especially since “they leave behind an amazing legacy and some big shoes to fill,” she added. “All of my seniors are off to amazing places: I have three committed to Notre Dame, one heading to the University of Alabama, one heading to URI, one to the U.S. Army, and one to Arizona.”
