Ponaganset cheerleaders win RIIL title

The members of the Ponaganset High cheerleading squad, which won the RICCA and RIIL Division III championships earlier this month, are, from left, Payton Adams, coach Isabella Corio, Olivia Crum, Julia Bruno, Gigi Borden, captain Olivia Santos, Sarah Brown, Jenna Lowell, captain Victoria Scungio, captain Ella Dexter, Hayleigh Fife, Shiann Hoard, Skyla Picard, and coach Meghan White.

GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset High cheerleading squad has only been a participant in the RIIL’s Competition Division since the 2018-2019 season, yet the Chieftains and head coach Meghan White have built an outstanding, award-winning program in such a short time.

The Chieftains added to their impressive collection of championships earlier this month by not only taking home the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) Division III championship on March 4 at La Salle Academy, but also the RIIL’s D-III title the following Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

