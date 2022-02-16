PAWTUCKET – It was a slow Tuesday night for the Ponaganset High girls' basketball team, but the Chieftains managed to pull away from St. Raphael Academy in the second half and pick up a big 50-35 victory over the defending state champions at SRA's Alumni Hall.
"In the second half, defensively, I thought we played better," Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. "Our shots were off tonight, but that happens, so if we can defend, we have a chance."
The Chieftains also have a chance at securing the second seed in the upcoming D-I playoffs. They picked up their third straight win, and six in their last seven games, and improved to 12-3, keeping them a game ahead of third-place Barrington (11-4) in the standings. North Kingstown remains unbeaten at 16-0.
Being the last week of the regular season, games are being played in not many days, and that's no different for the Chieftains. On Monday night, they came off a 73-60 win over Scituate.
"Last night was a tough game," Martinelli said. "It was very physical and it was 100 miles an hour. We were tired and I knew we were tired."
Coming into the game against the winless Saints, Martinelli said that he knew SRA would not be a pushover and the hosts showed that throughout the game and kept up with the Chieftains in the first two quarters.
"I know (SRA) hasn't won a game, but they're not a bad team, they just haven't had a lot of luck go their way," Martinelli said. "My pregame comments were, 'They're going to try and win girls. They're not giving up.' I don't know if they believed me."
It took some time for either team to get on the board in the first quarter, but the Chieftains finally did, on a layup by Ella Pierre-Louis, who had a game-high 15 points, but the Saints, who received 13 points from junior Tatiana Pereira and eight from senior Victoria Adegboyega, came right back and were down by a 10-9 score at the end of the quarter.
Pereira then gave the Saintrs a 12-10 advantage to start the second quarter, and no lead was safe, as it kept changing hands. Back-to-back three-pointers by Julia Castelli and Jaina Yekelchik gave the Chieftains a 19-16 lead, and they went into the half with a 23-20 lead.
The Chieftains reevaluated themselves during halftime and came out with a little more energy in the third, especially on defense. They limited the Saints to just two points in the third, both coming on free throws. They eventually built a 37-22 lead at the end of the quarter and never looked back.
Ella Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and Samantha McFee added 14 to lead the Chieftains offensively.
"We'll shoot around for about an hour tomorrow and then we'll talk about what we're going to do defensively," Martinelli said after the win. "We won't do a lot. On Thursday, we'll play another nightmare down at Bay View and then travel down to Portsmouth on Friday."
As for his team's bid at the D-I's second seed, "I don't know if they know they are the second seed right now or the eighth, or even what a seed is," Martinelli said. "But I do know that they're confident and they play well together. They really do love each other. I know the seniors are trying to soak in every minute and not think about the playoffs, and they are peaking ahead a little bit."
It's a bittersweet time for Martinelli, as he is excited about the upcoming playoffs, but dreading the end of the regular season and the end of this team with the seniors that will be graduating.
"It's very limited what we have left and I don't want to lose these seniors," he said. "I kind of miss them already and they haven't left yet. I don't want to wish it away. We need a day off and we're not getting it until Saturday."
