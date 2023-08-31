SCITUATE – After spending two decades as a head coach, 13 with Tolman and the next seven with West Warwick, David Caito quietly stepped away from high school football in 2021.
But last season, Chariho head coach Bill Samaggio asked Caito to film his Division III-A games, and while Caito enjoyed that role and an opportunity to experience the glow and hype of the Friday night lights again, he noticed that he “got the itch again” to return to the coaching ranks.
And when the Ponaganset head coaching position became vacant this summer, Caito applied for it and landed the job, and there are quite a few reasons why he’s thrilled to be back in football with the Chieftains.
“It’s five minutes from my house,” he said after his team’s workouts last Thursday night on the Chieftains’ campus. “I’ve been a head coach for 20 years and the closest place to my house was West Warwick. It was at least a half hour to Pawtucket. This is five minutes. I can still get home at a decent time and have dinner with my family.”
But more importantly, “this school system is outstanding,” he added. “My daughter goes here and she just loves it. It’s a pathway school, it has a lot of potential, and these kids are great.”
“And one of the best selling features of this school is the attitudes of these kids,” Caito continued. “They work their butts off, and that’s what I appreciate. From Day 1, that’s what I asked of them, and that’s exactly what they gave me.”
Caito inherits a program that, after four exceptional seasons in Division IV and a Super Bowl championship in the fall of 2021, returned to the D-III circuit last year and reached the D-III quarterfinals with a 4-3 record.
The Chieftains took a few hits in graduation, especially in the backfield with the departure of Second-Team All-State tailback and three-time 1,000-yard rusher Nick Baccala, but the cupboard is far from bare on this year’s 63-man roster, which is loaded with juniors and sophomores.
One of the Chieftains’ strengths is up front. Senior offensive guard and defensive tackle Jack Spych was a First-Team All-Division pick last season; junior Marcello Russo, who was a Second-Team All-Division selection, plays left tackle and is a monster at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and junior offensive guard and defensive tackle Tyler Bergeron and junior right tackle Nicholas Matarese “have also been outstanding,” said Caito.
“I can talk about the line all day,” he added. “This line is probably one of the better lines that I’ve ever coached, and their football IQ is very good. It’s nice coming into a year where you have five really good linemen, and we also have three or four backups that are good, so we don’t drop off too much.”
The Chieftains also have Third-Team All-Division junior quarterback Robert Grenga back, “and he’s a great kid and a good athlete,” offered Caito. “He wants to play at the next level. He’s been working hard in the offseason and he has a quarterbacks coach.”
Caito, who has placed a high value on versatile players since his days at Tolman, has two “utility knife” players in senior Jacob Rainey, who was a First-Team All-Division selection last season, and junior Trevor Lytle.
“Jacob plays fullback, he plays tight end, he’s a backup quarterback, and if I asked him to, he can play guard,” noted Caito. “’Whatever you need, coach’ – that’s his attitude. And we can also put Trevor anywhere. He can play halfback, he can play wide receiver, he can play corner, and he can play inside or outside linebacker.”
Two more All-Division returnees are Second-Team junior slot receiver and free safety Bryce Peterson, who “tackles well, is tough and fast, and has great hands,” reported Caito, and Third-Team senior wide receiver and safety Jake Phillips, “who’s not afraid to get his nose dirty out there,” the head coach added.
Six more players to watch are sophomore running back Jason Johnson, who was second on the team in rushing last season; junior running back and wide receiver Kaleb Rock; senior linebacker Christian Sazo; junior wide receiver and cornerback Dean Ventincique; sophomore linebacker and halfback Lyric Picard, and sophomore halfback Zach Rocchio.
As for Caito’s coaching staff, three of his assistants, William Worthy, Anthony DeLuise, and Steven Plouffe, “has coached most of the kids since they were six (years old) with the Tri-Town Titans,” he added, and his other coaches are Tyler Calabro, Chris O’Donnell, Jonathan Hayter, Brian Scanlon, and Eric Tavares.
“Everything’s been good,” Caito added. “The superintendent and the new athletic director told me, ‘Anything you need, we’re there for you,’ and they have been. And everybody that I’ve reached out to have helped give me whatever I needed.”
The Chieftains’ athletic director, Mike Joyce, is also a new one, “and we talk everyday,” said Caito. “He’s a good guy and a good A.D. to have.”
As for the regular season, the Chieftains are back in Division III-B and taking on the likes of defending D-III champion Moses Brown, Johnston, Rogers, West Warwick, Mount Hope, Narragansett, and Pilgrim. Ponaganset will kick off its season on Friday, Sept. 8, with a 7 p.m. game at home against the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team, and the following Friday night, they will host West Warwick.
While Caito only got to see Rogers in action during his video stint with Chariho last year, he knows that Moses Brown “still has to be the team to beat. They return their running back (Myles Craddock) and he was legit.”
“But here’s the deal: We have to take care of ourselves,” said Caito, whose team will face North Providence on Friday at 6 p.m. in a two-quarter Injury Fund game at Johnston High. “There are seven league games. If you go 4-3, you’re going to make the playoffs. But you have to put those wins in the bank, so at the end of the year, you cash in your wins and that’s the playoffs.”
“Obviously, our goal is to go undefeated,” he added. “It’s very difficult to go undefeated, so if we can’t do that, then we want to win every game that we can, make it to the playoffs, and then do some damage there, and if we have some bumps along the way, that’s just how life goes sometimes. But once you get into the playoffs, everyone’s 0-0 that first week, so we want to position ourselves so we can get a high seed and a home game.”
