NORTH SMITHFIELD – It’s been a long time since the Ponaganset High football team played in a down-to-the-wire contest, but that’s what happened to the Chieftains last Friday night in their non-league opener against the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team at North Smithfield High.

Sophomore kicker Scot Belford booted a 24-yard field goal with 8.1 seconds to play in the game to lead the Chieftains to a 10-7 win in the teams’ first meeting since the Division IV semifinals in 2009, which the co-op team won with a field goal with 10.1 seconds on the clock.

