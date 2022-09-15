Ponaganset slot receiver Jason Pincince, left, tries to sidestep North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles defensive back Zack Kerrigan after catching a pass in the first quarter of last Friday’s season opener. Pincince caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to help the Chieftains defeat their hosts, 10-7.
North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles senior quarterback Cole Vowels takes off on a 56-yard run to get the ball into the red zone during the first quarter of last Friday night’s non-league opener against Ponaganset. The Chieftains used a last-minute field goal to nip the co-op team, 10-7.
North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles senior running back Brandon Boudreau, #25, races around a block by his teammate, Marcus Taborda, #57, to pick up some extra yards as he is pursued by Ponaganset senior Josh Souza, left. The Chieftains defeated the co-op team, 10-7, on a field goal with 8.1 seconds left in the game.
The pass was meant for North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op #3 Issiah Chauvin but Ponaganset's #3 Jason Pincine was with Chauvin the whole way, turning his body as he tried to first intercept the ball and then just batting it away for the incomplete pass last Friday night at North Smithfield.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – It’s been a long time since the Ponaganset High football team played in a down-to-the-wire contest, but that’s what happened to the Chieftains last Friday night in their non-league opener against the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team at North Smithfield High.
Sophomore kicker Scot Belford booted a 24-yard field goal with 8.1 seconds to play in the game to lead the Chieftains to a 10-7 win in the teams’ first meeting since the Division IV semifinals in 2009, which the co-op team won with a field goal with 10.1 seconds on the clock.
Both teams are now in Division III: Ponaganset, which captured the D-IV title last fall, is in III-B, and the co-op team, which reached the D-III playoffs last year, is in III-A. This game allowed both teams to see what they could execute and what still really needs to be worked and improved.
But a sight rarely seen in high school football happened – a field goal in the final seconds that decided the outcome – and it was the first time Ponaganset head coach James Cook ever won a game with a late kick.
“It was unbelievable,” said Cook, whose team needed to contain N.S./Mount in the final 2.9 seconds before celebrating its victory. “And we’re so young that we had two freshmen run onto the field that don’t play on the special teams.”
Both teams had opportunities to get on the board, but by halftime, the game was still notched in a scoreless tie.
“Coming out of halftime 0-0 is a little disappointing,” N.S./MSC head coach Jeff Paiva said. “We should have probably converted one or two times and had the lead at halftime, but that’s football. We clean up the mistakes and learn from them, and hopefully next week, we don’t make those mistakes.”
In the fourth quarter, the game was still tied, but at 7-7. With 4:51 to play in the game, the Chieftains started their final drive from their 30, and after four plays resulted in a first down at their own 43, Ponaganset sophomore quarterback Rob Grenga connected with his classmate, Bryce Peterson, on a 26-yard pass.
As time ticked down, it looked like the Ponaganset coaching staff knew they weren’t going to get a touchdown, so instead, they set themselves up for a field goal. On 1st-and-goal at the N.S./Mount’s 7-yard line, Belford went in for the kick and made it with ease.
“We’re very young,” admitted Cook, who saw senior tailback Nick Baccala rush for 73 yards on 20 carries and Peterson deliver a big interception late in the game. “There’s a lot of improvements that we actually need to make. We just made a ton of mistakes, but we pulled through.”
Despite the outcome, Paiva was proud of his players for the way they fought and stayed competitive throughout the game.
“We got ourselves ready and we played a football game,” said Paiva, whose numbers this season are in the low 30s. “It speaks volumes to the competitive nature of our guys. The fact that we can play as hard as we did – with the limited number of guys that we have – speaks to what we are. We take a lot of pride in being Northmen and playing our way. I’m so proud of these guys with the effort they put out tonight.”
Both teams got into the red zone in the first quarter, but would turn the ball over on downs. N.S./Mount senior quarterback Cole Vowels broke loose for a 56-yard run, but it was all for naught.
The Chieftains broke the scoreless tie in the third quarter with a seven-play, 37-yard drive. On a 3rd-and-20, Grenga connected with junior Jason Pincince for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Belford’s kick was good and the Chieftains had the lead with 4:43 left in the quarter.
The hosts then answered on their next possession. They started from their own 30, and after Vowels made a key 14-yard pass to senior captain Zack Kerrigan, he lofted a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Issiah Chauvin, who was covered in the end zone, but jumped up and came down with the ball.
Gabriel Corriveau then kicked the extra point, and with 8:06 to play in regulation, the score was tied again.
“I can’t say enough about (Vowels),” Paiva said. “He is going to take us as far as he can take us. He’s one heck of a football player. He’s a three-year starter for us, and he’s been playing football for his entire life, and when you watch him play, you can see how much it means to him. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
The Chieftains will hit the road for their next game, Friday’s 6:30 p.m. showdown against West Warwick, which is coached by former N.S./Mount head coach Wes Pennington, at the Wizards’ Maznicki Field. Cook said West Warwick is senior-heavy, big, physical, and fast.
The co-op team will also be on the road and head to Lincoln on Friday at 6 p.m. Paiva just wants his team to compete and show the same fight they showed against Ponaganset.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” he said. “We’re playing out there with some freshmen and sophomores starting on the varsity level, so we’ve got some young guys learning on the fly.”
“As we all get more consistent, we’re going to find ourselves playing better,” Paiva continued. “Every day, get better than the last – that’s our goal.”
