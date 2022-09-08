GLOCESTER – As expected, the Ponaganset High football team, which won 15 of its last 16 games in Division IV and captured the D-IV championship last fall, is playing in Division III this season in the RIIL’s offseason realignment.
And while the Chieftains are heading to the new division minus the services of a talented graduated senior class, which included eight standouts who earned All-Division honors, they are also making the move with arguably the largest turnout in the program’s 60-year history.
“We were roughly around 80-90 kids,” added head coach Jim Cook, who currently boasts 77 players in his program. “It’s unbelievable, but we’ve been having equipment issues. We went from a team of 45 last year to 80 in one year, so obviously, we didn’t have enough equipment.”
“But the school’s administration and athletic director (Jacob Keeling) did a fine job in finding us equipment and purchased so many helmets for us this year,” Cook noted. “Hopefully, they will be here before our opener so we can get everyone suited up.”
The Chieftains will kick off their season on Friday at 6 p.m. when they make the short drive to North Smithfield High to take on the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team in a non-league affair and the co-op squad’s first game on its refurbished turf complex.
“We returned close to 40 kids, but we still don’t know who’s going to be that first string, so we’re still trying to put things together,” Cook noted last Thursday afternoon. “But we’re going to be fun to see, because I think we’re bigger and more athletic than we were three years ago with the same bunch of kids that just graduated.”
“We’re just young and not there yet,” he continued. “We’re just kind of trying to rebuild and be competitive, and hopefully we won’t make the same mistakes week after week that we were making during the summer.”
Headlining the returnees is senior tailback Nick Baccala, who was a two-time First-Team All-Division selection, as well as a Second-Team pick as a freshman. Baccala has rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored double digits in touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.
“There are a few (colleges) who are interested in him,” said Cook. “He’s done a great job and he works very hard.”
The Chieftains also return some excellent linemen is seniors Josh Souza, who is a four-year starter and a two-time Second-Team All-Division player, and Wyatt Demarco, who earned Third-Team honors, and junior Jack Spych, who was also a Second-Team pick. Three more key seniors are Don Ross, Jack Nardi, and Mitchell Porter.
Another returnee who landed First-Team All-Division honors is senior kicker Scot Belford Jr., who Cooks calls “a secret weapon” and promises to be one of the state’s top players at his position.
Three juniors to watch are Jason Pincince, who is a cornerback/slot receiver, and junior linebackers Jacob Rainey, who can also play tight end, and Jake Phillips.
After that veteran group, the Chieftains’ roster is sophomore-heavy, with a lot of those players receiving varsity time during the second half of last year’s lopsided wins. Running back Kaleb Rock “has had an unbelievable preseason,” said Cook, and Bryce Peterson and defensive end Ryan Dalessio have also impressed.
The quarterback will be sophomore Robert Grenga.
During the preseason, the Chieftains hosted a five-team scrimmage with two Division II teams, East Providence and Cranston East; a D-III school, Lincoln; and former D-IV rival North Providence, “and we had some good scrimmages,” Cook added. “We got pushed around a little bit, but that’s what we want to happen. We want to see what issues we have to fix.”
Last Friday night, the Chieftains also defeated Scituate, 23-0, in a two-quarter Injury Fund scrimmage in North Smithfield.
After this week’s matchup against the North Smithfield/MSC co-op team, the Chieftains will dive into their Division III-B schedule and not only face defending champion Narragansett, but also Johnston, Moses Brown, Mount Hope, Pilgrim, Rogers, and West Warwick.
Division III-A contains defending D-II champion Classical, Chariho, Coventry, Lincoln, Middletown, Toll Gate, Tolman, and the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op squad.
With Bishop Hendricken, La Salle Academy, North Kingstown, and Central making up the state’s top division and the other D-I schools dropping a division, “Division I is actually Division II, and a lot of those teams that were originally in D-II got bumped down to D-III,” said Cook. “That’s why this is such a huge jump for us.”
On Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., the Chieftains will visit West Warwick, “and I’m good friends with (head coach) Wes Pennington and they’re senior-heavy this year,” said Cook, whose new defensive coordinator, Cliff Fortin, was the head coach of the EWG/Prout football team that lost to Ponaganset in last year’s Super Bowl. “And then we come right back against Johnston and Narragansett. It’s a tough road for us.”
