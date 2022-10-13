Jason Pincince picks up first down
Ponaganset junior tailback Jason Pincince, #3, pushes away Moses Brown sophomore defensive back Mason Tokarz, #15, as he races toward the first-down marker midway through the first quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division III-B game at the Quakers’ Campanella Field. The Quakers improved their record to 5-0 by holding off the Chieftains, 13-3.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High football team’s defense did its part in the Chieftains’ Division III-B showdown against Moses Brown last Saturday afternoon at the Quakers’ Campanella Field.

After breaking out to a 4-0 start that saw them average 27 points per game, the Quakers were limited to two touchdowns by the Chieftains. But unfortunately for the visitors, the Quakers’ ‘D’ limited them to 154 yards of offense and their lowest point total in a game since 2017, as Moses Brown was able to squeak out a 13-3 victory.

