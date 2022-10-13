Ponaganset junior tailback Jason Pincince, #3, pushes away Moses Brown sophomore defensive back Mason Tokarz, #15, as he races toward the first-down marker midway through the first quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division III-B game at the Quakers’ Campanella Field. The Quakers improved their record to 5-0 by holding off the Chieftains, 13-3.
PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High football team’s defense did its part in the Chieftains’ Division III-B showdown against Moses Brown last Saturday afternoon at the Quakers’ Campanella Field.
After breaking out to a 4-0 start that saw them average 27 points per game, the Quakers were limited to two touchdowns by the Chieftains. But unfortunately for the visitors, the Quakers’ ‘D’ limited them to 154 yards of offense and their lowest point total in a game since 2017, as Moses Brown was able to squeak out a 13-3 victory.
Three juniors had big games for the Quakers, starting with quarterback Luke Porcaro, who completed 13 of his 24 passes for 147 and two touchdowns. His top receiver, Henry Ballou, had seven receptions for 85 yards and put the game away with an over-the-shoulder 27-yard TD grab with 4:36 to play in the game.
Moses Brown also totaled 160 yards on the ground and saw its star tailback, Myles Craddock, run for 134 on 22 carries.
The Chieftains, who fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the division, only crossed the Quakers’ 30-yard line twice, and the first time was midway through the first half and resulted in a 30-yard field goal from sophomore Scot Belford 3:39 into the second quarter.
But the Quakers ended up taking a 7-3 lead before halftime on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Porcaro to senior Catcher Dobron and the extra point from Ballou with 2:04 to play.
The Chieftains tried to answer back in the third quarter with an 18-play, 55-yard drive that took nine minutes and 12 seconds off the clock and saw junior Kaleb Rock pick up a pair of first downs along the way with two clutch four-yard carries on fourth-and-three.
But the drive ended on fourth-and-six on the Quakers’ 16, as senior tailback Nick Baccala tried to gain six yards on a screen pass from sophomore quarterback Rob Grenga, only to be stopped at the 11.
Defensively, senior defensive end Gianlucca Bachini had a great game that saw him sack Porcaro near the end of the first quarter, forcing him to fumble the ball and allowing senior lineman Wyatt Demarco to recover it at the Quakers’ 43.
Bachini also recovered an onside kick midway through the second quarter, and sophomore Bryce Peterson picked off a pass from Porcaro 4 1/2 minutes into the game.
Unfortunately, the Chieftains also turned the ball over on fumbles twice in the first half, the first time at the Quakers’ 33 and the second at their 45.
The Chieftains are back in action on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a Homecoming game against one-win Narragansett. Their final two regular-season games are against Mount Hope (1-3) and Rogers (2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.