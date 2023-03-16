Ponaganset senior point guard Julia Castelli, left, takes the ball down the court as she is guarded by North Kingstown’s Ellie Bishop during last Saturday’s Final Four showdown at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. The defending state champion Chieftains suffered a 58-46 loss.
Ponaganset High junior guard Jaina Yekelchik, right, races toward the hoop while trying to keep control of the ball as North Kingstown’s Jordan Moreau gets her hand on the ball in last Saturday afternoon’s Final Four game at the Ryan Center. The Chieftains suffered a 58-46 loss.
KINGSTON – Bringing back some of the players who made up last winter’s state championship team, the Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team was unable to repeat its success in its Final Four matchup against North Kingstown High last Saturday afternoon at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. The Chieftains fell behind the Skippers early, could not make a comeback, and ended up suffering a 58-46 loss.
This was the same Open Tournament semifinal-round matchup as last year, which saw the Chieftains pull off a fourth-quarter comeback to top the Skippers, 62-57. But after graduating key seniors, and losing some players to injury, the Chieftains had a tougher road this time around.
“I think we went about as far as we could go with a team like (North Kingstown) staring us in the face,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “They were the better team. We fought, but they were too much, and too many things we wanted to do – transition, offense, defense – they just seemed to really kind of read us well. You could just tell they were still thinking about losing last year and they weren’t going to let it happen again.”
Both teams battled for the lead throughout the opening quarter. The Chieftains led the Skippers by scores of 4-2, 7-6, and 10-8, but after North Kingstown’s Maddison Krug tied the score with a basket, Jillian Rogers hit a three-pointer to give the Skippers a 13-10 lead that they did not give up the rest of the way.
At the end of the quarter, the Skippers held a 21-12 lead, and by halftime, the Skippers’ lead grew to 35-19. Despite being down by a 46-29 score after three quarters, the Chieftains battled back to slice their deficit to 48-38 with 5:32 to play in the game, but that was as close as they got to the Skippers.
“I think it was too much to overcome,” Martinelli said. “Once we got down double digits, it was difficult. It’s not a formula to win games to begin with, regardless of how talented you are.”
Junior forward Ella Pierre-Louis tossed in a game-high 19 points and played well on the boards to lead the Chieftains, and her classmate, Giana DeCesare, sank four three-pointers to finish the day with 16 points. The Skippers, who lost in overtime in the following afternoon’s state title game to Bay View Academy, 42-40, had three players score in double digits, with Jaelyn Holmes scoring 17 points and Rogers and Jordan Moreau each adding 13.
“I’m proud of the girls and what we accomplished this year,” said Martinelli, whose team ended its season with a 16-6 record. “This is a new group, and I don’t like to compare them to last year. But I think probably 90 percent of the girls in the state have never played at the (Ryan Center), and a lot of these girls have played here three times in two years. I’m proud of that.”
The Chieftains will graduate only three seniors in Julia Castelli, Aleshia Taillon, and Emily Pierce, “and they are the greatest girls,” Martinelli said. “I miss them already. They all had different roles and they have all been really special. It’s always difficult to lose your seniors, at least for me.”
However, the Chieftains have seven juniors on their roster, some who made a splash as early as their freshmen year, and if all goes to plan, they could be back at the Ryan Center next season.
“Hopefully, everybody comes back healthy,” he said. “It’s a great group of girls. I would rather lose with them than win with anybody else. We’ll reflect on this for a little bit and then start to think about next year in a month or so.”
