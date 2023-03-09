Ponaganset High junior guard Riley McCormick, #33, gets past La Salle Academy’s Grace Lynch, #5, stops abruptly, and looks to pass the ball in front of La Salle’s Lucia DelPonte, #4, during last Saturday afternoon’s Elite Eight game. The defending state champion Chieftains posted a 52-41 victory and will take on North Kingstown in Saturday’s state semifinals at URI’s Ryan Center.
Ponaganset junior forward Ella Pierre-Louis, #25, sets up to takea shot over La Salle Academy's Eve Sweeney last Saturday in their Elite Eight matchup. Behind her is La Salle's Mia Forbes, #34. Pierre-Louis scored a game-high 17 points in the 52-41 win.
PROVIDENCE – The defending state champion Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team came to play last Saturday afternoon in its showdown against La Salle Academy in the Open Tournament’s Elite Eight at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center, and thanks to a strong performance by the Chieftains, they dominated La Salle Academy, 52-41, to earn a return trip to the Final Four at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.
The Chieftains, who are the sixth seed in the tournament, looked like a well-oiled machine through the first half, while the Rams got tougher in the second half, not to be discounted as the third seed.
“They’re La Salle and they have a lot to do with that,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “We’re a good team, but we’re a flawed team, and (La Salle’s) zone gave us some problems. And we had some foul trouble issues that hurt us defensively more than anything, but we figured it out.”
The Chieftains improved to 16-5 with this victory and will take on 2nd-seeded North Kingstown, which is 19-2, in the state semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both teams faced each other in last season’s Final Four opener, and the Chieftains defeated the then-undefeated Division I champion Skippers, 62-57, before topping D-II champion Juanita Sanchez the following afternoon for their first state title in 21 years.
But in order to return to the Final Foour, the Chieftains had to take on the Rams, which took a 17-5 record into their matchup. La Salle’s shooting was off and the Chieftains took advantage. Leading the way for the Chieftains were junior forward Ella Pierre-Louis, who eventually left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, and junior guard Jaina Yekelchik. Both players were a big part of last year’s team that went all the way.
Pierre-Louis scored a game-high 17 points, while both Yekelchik and junior guard Paige Doolittle each scored 10 points.
The Chieftains began the game with a 6-0 run, but La Salle sliced its deficit to five points after a quarter of play, 12-7. With key shots from junior guard Riley McCormick and Doolittle, the Chieftains took their first double-digit lead in the second quarter, 19-9, and kept up the pressure. By the half, the Chieftains still had a 10-point lead, 28-18.
But the Rams’ zone defense really got to the Chieftains in the third quarter, as they were limited to eight points. Without being able to penetrate the paint, Yekelchik hit two three-pointers and Pierre-Louis hit a jumper.
By the end of the quarter, the Rams had cut their deficit down to seven, 36-29, and halfway through the fourth, Pierre-Louis came out with an injury. But free throws win games, and senior forward Aleshia Taillon was a beast at the foul line in the closing minutes. She went 7-for-8 down the stretch to seal the victory.
“Coach Francesca (Corsinetti) has been having them shoot a bunch of free throws and it has paid off,” Martinelli said.
As for the victory, “it feels great, but didn’t talk about this (game) in any other way as to (being) a game to get to the Final Four,” he added. “(In last year’s Elite Eight victory over Barrington), we eked it out by two, and this year, it feels like we eked it out by two, but I think the girls earned this one.”
Before the Chieftains face the Skippers on Saturday, 8th-seeded Bay View will play 12th-seeded Rogers at noon. The championship game is Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
In the D-I playoffs, the Chieftains were quickly eliminated in the quarterfinals by Bay View Academy, 52-47, but in their Sweet 16 opener of the Open Tournament last Wednesday, March 1, they rolled to a 64-33 victory over 11th-seeded Chariho.
Pierre-Louis had a monster night with a game-high 18 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocked shots; Yekelchik contributed 12 points and five steals, and junior forward Giana DeCesare added nine points and six steals.
