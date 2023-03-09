PROVIDENCE – The defending state champion Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team came to play last Saturday afternoon in its showdown against La Salle Academy in the Open Tournament’s Elite Eight at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center, and thanks to a strong performance by the Chieftains, they dominated La Salle Academy, 52-41, to earn a return trip to the Final Four at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.

The Chieftains, who are the sixth seed in the tournament, looked like a well-oiled machine through the first half, while the Rams got tougher in the second half, not to be discounted as the third seed.

