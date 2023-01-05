UNCASVILLE, Conn. – In the weeks leading up to his team’s marquee showdown at Mohegan Sun Arena against Connecticut’s Hamden High, Ponaganset High head girls’ basketball coach Gary Martinelli did his homework on the top-ranked team in southern Connecticut and came away truly impressed.
The Green Dragons had it all, from experience – several key players are back from last year’s team that reached the CIAC’s Class LL state quarterfinals – to speed, a strong inside presence, and a couple of players who could light it up from three-point land.
And Hamden seemingly did it all in its game against the defending state champion Chieftains last Tuesday, Dec. 27, before a few hundred fans at the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Thanks to a 12-point run at the end of the first quarter and a 13-point run in the final 2:13 of the second, the Green Dragons cruised to a 66-32 victory.
This game was the third of four pitting some of the top programs from the RIIL and CIAC (Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference) in the Jiggs Cecchini Holiday Challenge, and not only did the Chieftains lose their game, but so did the state’s other three teams, the Bishop Hendricken and Classical boys’ and Bay View Academy girls’ teams.
Unfortunately for the Chieftains, they absorbed the most lopsided defeat, and did so at the hands of a talented team that has won three of the last four Southern Connecticut Conference championships and is sparked by two juniors who have already received scholarship offers from a few D-I colleges in the region, twin sisters and 5-foot-8 guards Leah and Alana Philpotts.
“I watched them play a couple of times and I was like, ‘Wow, this team is good,’” Martinelli added. “I knew we were going to have some trouble, and I didn’t know if we were going to be ready to play them, but I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity for our kids to play in this arena. You never want to lose like this, but I would rather them play a team that they’re going to learn something (from) and what it takes to get better.”
The Chieftains kicked off their Division I season last month by suffering a 45-40 loss to Barrington, but coming back to beat Bay View, 64-47, and Classical, 53-43. But none of those teams resembled the style of play that the Green Dragons brought to Uncasville last week.
“They beat us a lot taking it to the basket,” said senior captain Julia Castelli. “A lot of our offense is based around threes and getting off quick shots, and we’re not used to teams driving and attacking like that, so I think that kind of threw off our defense.”
No one got to the basket better than Leah Philpotts, who tossed in a game-high 21 points, and also playing well for the Green Dragons was junior guard Gianna Donnarummo, who was scoreless until she scored 11 points in the final 3:37 of the second quarter and ended the night with five three-pointers and 19 points.
Junior guard Giana DeCesare scored seven points and junior guard Jaina Yekelchik and Castelli each added six to lead the Chieftains, who received a bit of bad luck late in the opening quarter when junior center Ella Pierre-Louis was forced to exit the game. Pierre-Louis appeared to roll her ankle during the Green Dragons’ 12-point run that gave them a 16-4 lead and didn’t return to the game.
“I think that played a big factor because we base a lot of our offense around Ella, but a lot of the girls on our bench stepped up,” added Castelli, who saw two of her classmates, forwards Aleshia Taillon and Emily Pierce, turn in solid efforts in the paint.
At halftime, the Green Dragons extended their lead to 40-10, thanks to their 13-point run that Donnarummo capped with a three-pointer with one second on the clock. Down, but not out, the Chieftains managed to slice their deficit to 45-21 with 4:10 to play in the third quarter, but they got no closer to the lead.
“We’re still developing,” added Castelli, who was the only senior in the Chieftains’ starting lineup. “We’ve only played three games together as a team. I thought this was a good experience for us and it was really exciting to play on this big court.”
While that game was the only one of the week for the Chieftains, the Green Dragons were back in action the following afternoon in the West Haven (Conn.) Holiday Tournament, and they improved their record to 7-0 by soaring past Newington in their opening game, 59-35, and defeating West Haven in the finals, 57-50.
In the Chieftains’ victory over Classical, DeCesare, who spent last winter at Marianapolis Prep in Thompson, Conn., tossed in a game-high 26 points. Yekelchick added 12 points and Pierre-Louis had seven points and 11 rebounds.
The win over Bay View, which Martinelli called “the best game we’ve probably played so far,” saw Pierre-Louis have a career night with 24 points and 20 rebounds, DeCesare add 14 points and 13 boards, and Castelli (11 points) and Yekelchik (10) each contribute five assists and three steals.
And on Monday night, the Chieftains returned to their D-I schedule and their winning ways by defeating Rogers on their home floor, 45-42. Pierre-Louis led the way with another double-double that included 15 points and 18 boards, and she nearly had a double-double with her seven blocked shots. Yekelchick also scored 13 points and had five of Ponaganset’s 14 steals in the game, and Castelli handed out six assists.
“It’s a process, but I think we’ll get better as the year goes on,” said Martinelli, whose team hit the road on Wednesday night to battle Portsmouth, which was 4-1, and on Friday at 6:30 p.m., will host undefeated La Salle Academy. “We have the right pieces and we have the right players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.