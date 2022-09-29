Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney takes the ball over the 50-yard line during last week's Division II matchup against Lincoln at the Lions' Ferguson Field. The Chieftains were shut out, 2-0, but in a victory earlier in the season over Toll Gate, Nerney netted a hat trick.
Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney takes the ball over the 50-yard line during last week's Division II matchup against Lincoln at the Lions' Ferguson Field. The Chieftains were shut out, 2-0, but in a victory earlier in the season over Toll Gate, Nerney netted a hat trick.
LINCOLN – The Ponaganset High girls’ soccer team, which broke out offensively and produced nine goals in its first three games of the season, struggled to find the back of the net in its Division II matchup against Lincoln High last Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Lions’ Ferguson Field and suffered a 2-0 loss.
The Chieftains, which entered the game with a 2-1 record that included a 3-1 win over North Smithfield four nights earlier in their D-II opener, seemed to have trouble adjusting to the Lions’ turf field. Ponaganset’s first three games took place on grass.
“Lincoln’s a great team, but we had a lot of problems controlling the ball and doing what we want to do,” Ponaganset head coach Amy Cardone said. “We were holding onto the ball a little bit longer than we normally do. That didn’t help us, and we didn’t adjust well to the turf.”
It looked like it was going to be a scoreless first half, as both teams took shots, but got great saves and tough work out of their defenses. But with less than two minutes to go in the first half, sophomore forward Sofia Cacchiotti set up senior forward Allyson Cole, who fired a shot past Ponaganset keeper Caroline Rhodes for the 1-0 lead.
Cacchiotti later doubled the Lions’ lead with 17:35 to play in the second half, but Rhodes and the Chieftains’ defense still turned in an excellent performance.
“Caroline is great,” Cardone said. “She works really hard and puts herself in good position, and she’s not afraid to get her body in there either. (The defense) all played really well. Katie Papa and Christiana Goncalves were running people down in the middle. The score could have been a lot higher, but they were able to run them down and keep them from scoring.”
In the Chieftains’ 3-1 win over North Smithfield, sophomore Gianna Zarr scored all three goals, with senior Lizzy Voisinet and freshman Jenna Papa assisting on two of them. And on Sept. 9, in a 4-3 victory over non-league foe Toll Gate, sophomore Ana Nerney scored three goals, Zarr added the other score, and senior Katie St. Pierre set up two of the goals.
“Right now, we’re probably going to spread the wealth because we have a lot of girls that are taking shots,” remarked Cardone, whose senior captains are Amelia Jackson and St. Pierre. “It’s going to come.”
It’s early in the season, but Cardone wants her team to go out each game and play hard, with the ultimate goal being to win the D-II title.
“I think that’s everyone’s goal, but I think we can do it if we learn from the mistakes that we make going forward,” she said.
The Chieftains, who visited Middletown on Tuesday night, will host Scituate, which entered this week with a 2-1 mark in D-II action, tonight at 6:30 p.m.
