The players and coaches on the Ponaganset High girls’ tennis team poses for a picture with their Division II championship plaque and medals after defeating South Kingstown, 4-2, in last Saturday afternoon’s championship match at Slater Park. The Chieftains finished their remarkable season with a 15-1 record and victories in their last 14 matches.
Ponaganset senior Emily Pierce, at number three singles, returns the volley early against her opponent, South Kingstown’s Emma Davis, in the Division II finals last Saturday. Pierce clinched the championship by winning her match, 6-3, 4-6, and 6-3.
Ponaganset senior Aly Pezza backhands the ball over the net during her fourth singles match last Saturday against South Kingstown’s Danica Mason. Pezza defeated Mason by scores of 6-3, 6-1 to give Chieftains their second point.
PAWTUCKET – After losing in the Division II finals in 2018 and ‘19 and missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Ponaganset High girls’ tennis team finally returned to the newly renovated Slater Park last Saturday afternoon for the D-II championship match and took care of business.
In a showdown that was decided by the third singles match and saw Ponaganset senior Emily Pierce defeat South Kingstown’s Emma Davis, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, the Chieftains celebrated a 4-2 victory that was their program’s first championship since Ponaganset won the D-III title in 2011.
“This is wonderful,” said Ponaganset head coach MaryLou Ferri, who has been with the program since 2017. “This is my third time coming here, and my daughters said that the third time is the charm, so it’s exciting.”
“I’ve had great girls (over the past six seasons), but by far, this has been the best group of girls I’ve had because they’re great girls on the court and off the court,” she added. “They really are fabulous kids. They do what you tell them to do, they always pay attention, and we stick to basics.”
The Chieftains, who ended their season with a 15-1 record that included 14 straight victories after suffering a 5-2 loss to the Lincoln School in their second match of the season, was the second seed in the playoffs.
Instead of facing the top-seeded Lincoln School, which ended the regular season with a 13-0 mark, they took on the fifth seed, South Kingstown, which had upset the Lynx in the semifinals, 4-1.
“It was funny, I told the girls the other morning that I had a feeling that Lincoln (School) was going to get upset,” Ferri added. “I don’t know why. I just woke up with this feeling. Either way, South Kingstown is a great team, and we had a tough match against them in the (regular) season.”
The Rebels, who had suffered a 4-3 loss to the Chieftains on Oct. 12, but came back to win their next five matches and head into the finals with an 11-4 record, won the first match of the finals in first singles, as Alexa Clark defeated Ponaganset’s Anneliese Curry, 6-2, 6-1.
South Kingstown looked to be in control, but Ponaganset won the first set in five of the other six matches and soon tied the score at 1-1, as the second doubles team of Katy Helly and Aoife Blais topped the Rebels’ Emma Nazario and Aster Russell, 6-2, 6-3.
Aly Pezza then gave the Chieftains a 2-1 lead with her 6-3, 6-1 win at fourth singles, and as she was finishing up, the first set in the third doubles match was going into a tiebreaker. Ponaganset’s Sydney Hunt and Olivia Clavin battled to a 7-6 (8-6) win over Ella Bousquet and Alexa Rollins and then cruised a 6-1 win in the next set.
The Chieftains needed to win just one more match to clinch the title, but each team refused to yield. At first doubles, Ponaganset’s Kaleigh Rainville and Dani Harkness fought for a 7-5 win over S.K.’s Bonnie Moore and Tess O’Sullivan, but in the second set, Rainville and Harkness suffered a 6-4 loss.
The second and third singles matches also went into a third set, and as the focus switched around each match to see which would possibly finish it, S.K. ended up winning the first doubles match by taking the third set, 6-3.
At 3-2, it was anyone’s match.
“For a lot of us, it’s our senior year, so we just wanted to go out with a bang and give it everything we had,” Pierce said. “And I think we did.”
While Ponaganset’s Rachel Kelman played S.K.’s Zoe Pollack in second singles, Pierce found herself in a battle in her third set with Davies. She had taken a 2-0 lead, but after Davis came back to take a 3-2 lead, Pierce won the next three games.
At that point, everyone’s focus shifted to her court, “and I was a little nervous, but it worked out,” Pierce said. “Honestly, I think it makes me play better.”
On Davis’ serve, Pierce was lights out and came out on top to clinch the win and the third championship in the program’s long history.
“Emily has been rock solid,” Ferri added. “She is the nicest, most polite person I’ve ever coached, and I said to her, ‘I know you can do this.’ We played Chariho the other night and that’s how we won the game, she finished it off, won the tiebreaker, and won (the match). And she did it again today. She’s just a very focused young lady.”
The Chieftains, who have 12 seniors on their roster, had reached the championship match by defeating seventh-seeded Narragansett in the quarterfinals, 4-1, and third-seeded Chariho in the semifinals, 4-2.
