PAWTUCKET – After losing in the Division II finals in 2018 and ‘19 and missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Ponaganset High girls’ tennis team finally returned to the newly renovated Slater Park last Saturday afternoon for the D-II championship match and took care of business.

In a showdown that was decided by the third singles match and saw Ponaganset senior Emily Pierce defeat South Kingstown’s Emma Davis, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, the Chieftains celebrated a 4-2 victory that was their program’s first championship since Ponaganset won the D-III title in 2011.

