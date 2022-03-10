PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team’s first trip to the Elite Eight of the Open Tournament was a memorable one that went down to the wire, but in the final 30 seconds of last Saturday afternoon’s showdown with Division I rival Barrington, the Chieftains held on for a hard-fought 47-45 win at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
With 41.2 seconds to go in the game, the Chieftains had a 47-42 lead and were seemingly on their way to victory when sophomore guard Jaina Yekelchik was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1. But she did not hit the first shot, and the Chieftains could not rebound the ball.
Ponaganset senior guard Campbell Boyden was then called for her fourth foul as time clicked down. Barrington got possession and fed the ball to its hot shooter, senior guard Mady Calhoun, who hit a three-pointer to bring the Eagles to within two points with 14.7 seconds remaining.
Seconds later, the Eagles got possession on a jump ball and passed it back to Calhoun, but Ponaganset sophomore forward Ella Pierre-Louis stole the ball from her, only to be called on a travel violation.
With 9.8 seconds on the clock, the ball stayed in Barrington’s hands as the Chieftains pressured the Eagles. Ponaganset junior guard Julia Castelli got a hand on the ball, but it went out of bounds, and possession stayed with Barrington.
On another jump ball, the possession went to the Chieftains, but Pierre-Louis was whistled for a foul with 0.5 seconds left. And once the ball was inbounded, the Eagles passed it to sophomore guard Maddie Gill, who got off a shot as the buzzer sounded, but it missed the net and Ponaganset held on for the win.
“I thought the whole game was (nerve wracking), but the last nine seconds seemed like an eternity,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “And then with the foul at 0.5, I was like, ‘What else can happen?’”
What’s going to happen to the Chieftains, which is the Open Tournament’s fourth seed, is that they are going to bus down to URI’s Ryan Center to play in the Final Four. On Saturday at 2 p.m., they will face the top seed, undefeated D-I champion North Kingstown, and in the game before that one, the second seed, D-II champion Juanita Sanchez, will play the tournament’s Cinderella team, 11th-seeded Cranston West.
As for playing in the Final Four, “I think it will be great,” Martinelli said. “We haven’t been in this position in a long, long time. Even though these girls won (the Division II championship) last year, there was no state tournament, but we’re looking forward to it. They’re excited and I’m excited for them.”“Sometimes, I think we faltered a little bit today,” the head coach continued. “You saw some doubt creep in, but at the end of the day, we made plays when we had to, and I guess we made one more.”
It was a give and take game last Saturday, as neither team gave in, but suffered lulls and missed shots. The score was tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Ponaganset held a 22-20 lead at halftime and a 33-30 advantage after three quarters.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Chieftains increased their lead to six on a three-pointer by senior guard Samantha McFee. Ponaganset led by as many as 13 points in that quarter, but the 5th-seeded Eagles made things interesting in the game’s final minute.
Pierre-Louis led the Chieftains by scoring 15 points and raking up the rebounds, while McFee had 12 and Yekelchik added eight.
“Ella is still learning a lot,” Martinelli added. “I think we put a lot of expectations on her, whether it’s fair or not, but she handles it well. Nothing bothers her. She just plays. But our seniors stepped up big. Sam was great, and so was Campbell and Jess (Hassell). I think ultimately, no matter how good your underclassmen play, you need your seniors to play well, and I thought they did today.”
The bulk of the Eagles’ offense came from Calhoun, who hit five three-pointers and ended the game with 19 points, and Gill, who scored 17.
Three nights earlier, in a Sweet 16 matchup, the Chieftains rolled to a 61-42 win on their home court over the 13th seed, the Division III champion Tolman/Shea co-op team, as McFee scored 19 points, Castelli added 17 points and nine assists, and Pierre-Louis had 10 points.
