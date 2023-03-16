PROVIDENCE – When the Ponaganset High hockey team suffered its most lopsided loss of its season in the opening game of its best-of-three Division II quarterfinal-round series with Lincoln High – a 5-0 defeat on Friday, March 3, at the Rhode Island Sports Center on Route 146 – no one’s heads were hanging very long after that game.

There was still a tomorrow for the Chieftains, who had a chance the following night to even the series at Levy Arena and force a winner-take-all contest two nights later back in North Smithfield. And the Chieftains rose to the occasion by not only blanking the Lions that Saturday, 3-0, but also winning the third and deciding game, 6-3.

