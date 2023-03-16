Ponaganset junior forward Liam Dixon, left, gathers the puck in the corner before Newport junior defenseman Dylan Marvelle can get to it during the opening period of Sunday night’s Division II Frozen Four game at Providence College’s Schneider Arena. The co-op team defeated the Chieftains, 2-1.
Ponaganset junior Jack Rebello had one of his best games of the season in the Chieftains' 6-3 victory over Lincoln in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three quarterfinal-round series, as he scored twice and added an assist on the go-ahead goal midway through the second period. Rebello ended the series with four goals.
Ponaganset sophomore Jake Steinkamp takes the puck away from an opposing player during the second period of Sunday's Division II Frozen Four at Providence College. The Chieftains ended their D-II season with a 12-6-2 record.
Ponaganset junior defenseman Austin Amaral had an excellent postseason that not only saw him score a key insurance goal in the Chieftains' 6-3 victory over Lincoln in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three Division II quarterfinal-round series, but also play very well defensively in his team's four playoff games.
PROVIDENCE – When the Ponaganset High hockey team suffered its most lopsided loss of its season in the opening game of its best-of-three Division II quarterfinal-round series with Lincoln High – a 5-0 defeat on Friday, March 3, at the Rhode Island Sports Center on Route 146 – no one’s heads were hanging very long after that game.
There was still a tomorrow for the Chieftains, who had a chance the following night to even the series at Levy Arena and force a winner-take-all contest two nights later back in North Smithfield. And the Chieftains rose to the occasion by not only blanking the Lions that Saturday, 3-0, but also winning the third and deciding game, 6-3.
That sent the Chieftains into Sunday night’s Frozen Four showdown at Providence College’s Schneider Arena against the Newport-based Hurricanes, which featured players from Rogers, Middletown, and Tiverton on a co-op team, and like they did in their series opener with the Lions, Ponaganset suffered the agony of defeat, this time by a 2-1 score.
But unfortunately for Ponaganset, there was no tomorrow to even the series.
For the first time in RIIL history, the semifinal-round winners were decided in a single-elimination “Frozen Four” round, instead of a traditional best-of-three series, and Sunday’s loss meant that the Chieftains won’t get a second chance to return to Schneider Arena to vie for their program’s sixth championship.
“You always play the format,” said Ponaganset head coach Michael Caramante. “Last weekend, we had a three-game series and we lost the first game, but came back to win the next two games. Tonight, we lost a game – and it’s one-and-done.”
“Would I rather play a series?” he asked. “Yeah, and I think the kids would like to play one too, but the playoff format is there and it is what is it. You win or lose, and you leave everything on the table.”
The Hurricanes, who are 15-2-2 and will take a 15-game unbeaten streak into next Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game against Aquidneck Island rival Portsmouth, received its goals from Middletown senior Keaton O’Shea, who leads his team with 23 goals.
After clanging a shot off the left post of the net 90 seconds into the second period, O’Shea gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with 6:22 left in the period with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that sailed over the right shoulder of Ponaganset senior goalie senior goalie James Cavanagh.
He then doubled the Hurricanes’ lead with 3:12 to play in the game on a shorthanded goal, as he gathered a long pass from senior Christian Berluti and scored on a breakaway. But 12 seconds left, and with 10 seconds left on a power play, junior Austin Kenney cut the Chieftains’ deficit in half by tucking in a shot past junior goalie Max Braun.
With 1:43 to play, Cavanagh, who ended the night with 26 saves, was pulled from the net in favor of a sixth attacker, but the Chieftains were unable to get off any quality shots on Braun in the remaining time.
Speaking of shots, the Chieftains didn’t take many in this game, as they were outshot by the Hurricanes, 28-16. Not only were those 16 shots a season-low for Ponaganset, but so were the two they mustered in the opening period.
“After the first shift, we were back on our heels,” admitted Caramante. “You could see that we were tentative and tight and getting beat to pucks. But in the second period, we picked it up a little bit, and we came out in the third period and put the pressure on them.”
The Chieftains, who end their fantastic season with 12-6-2 record, were the last time to defeat the Hurricanes, doing so by a 2-1 score back on Dec. 17 at Levy. This also marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons (not counting the shortened 2021 season) that Ponaganset produced 12 or more victories in divisional play.
With several juniors expected to come back for their final seasons next winter, the Chieftains could be in line for another outstanding regular season and trip to Schneider Arena. And in the final two games of their playoff series against Lincoln, several of those 11th graders stepped up to help lead Ponaganset.
In the third and deciding game, the Chieftains stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first 7 1/2 minutes of play, thanks to goals by juniors Riley Sirois, Jack Rebello, and Kenney, but the Lions came back to tie the score with three straight power-play goals.
But 7:36 into the second period, junior Thomas Mallette gave the Chieftains back the lead for good with a power-play goal that was set up by juniors Nick Flori and Rebello. And a little more than a minute later, junior Austin Amaral netted an insurance goal off a pass from sophomore Garrett Scott.
Rebello sealed the victory with his fourth goal of the series, an unassisted, shorthanded empty-netter with 19 seconds left in the game, and Cavanagh ended the night with 25 saves.
An astounding 31 penalties were also handed out in this showdown, including five game misconducts (four on the Lions) and seven 10-minute misconducts (five on the Chieftains).
The second game of the series saw junior defenseman Alex Wildgoose score the only goal Ponaganset needed 33 seconds into the second period off a pass from junior Mason Caramante. Rebello then tacked on an unassisted power-play goal less than three minutes later and another unassisted score with 55 seconds left in the game, and Cavanagh stopped 20 shots for the shutout.
