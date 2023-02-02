Ponaganset junior forward Mason Caramante, #11, scoops the puck away from the boards and away from Cranston/Scituate sophomore forward Devin DeAngelis during last Saturday night’s Division II game at Levy Arena. Caramante came away with two assists to help the Chieftains roll to a 6-0 win and raise their record to 6-3-1.
Ponaganset senior defenseman Gunnar Baumann carries the puck up the ice last Saturday night. He scored Ponaganset's fourth goal of the night to help the Chieftains defeat the Cranston/Scituate co-op team, 6-0, and improve to 6-3-1 in Division II.
Ponaganset sophomore defenseman Troy Gerbi takes control of the puck and brings it down the ice during last Saturday night's game at Levy Arena. He scored the game's second goal with 8:05 to play in the second period in the Chieftains' 6-0 win over the Cranston/Scituate co-op team.
BURRILLVILLE – Despite getting off to a slow start in both of its games over the weekend, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team was able to put the puck in the net and turn in an excellent job defensively to not only shut out the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team, 3-0, last Friday at Lynch Arena, but also the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad, 6-0, 24 hours later as part of its “Senior Night” at Levy Arena.
The back-to-back victories helped the Chieftains, who ended the month of January with a 4-2 record, to improve to 6-3-1 in Division II. Their two losses were to the Narragansett/Chariho and West Warwick/EWG co-op teams, but the biggest win of the bunch was a 4-1 win over previously undefeated Lincoln on Jan. 14.
“There’s a lot of parity in this league,” Ponaganset head coach Michael Caramante said. “We can compete with the best teams in the league, and we’ve had some struggles against other teams. We haven’t really found our identity yet.”
Last Friday’s game against SRA/PCD was scoreless for two periods, but 1:43 into the third, the Chieftains got on the board on a goal by Cam Kenney that was assisted by Riley Sirois. Thomas Mallette and Sirois added goals in the final 5:50 of the game, both set up by Gunnar Baumann, and goalie James Cavanagh stopped 17 shutouts for the shutout, while SRA/PCD goalie Riley Harrison had 44 saves.
When the Chieftains returned to the ice last Saturday night, they again started off slow, and the first period was again scoreless, but they struck for three goals in each of the next two periods and ended the night with 60 shots on goal.
Caramante also used both his goalies, as they are both seniors. Austin Sirois started and Cavanagh finished, and while they teamed up to stop only 11 shots, “they both did well against the shots they saw,” Caramante said. “I’m glad they both got a shutout. Usually James Cavanagh starts the majority of our games.”
With 10:36 to play in the second period, the Chieftains finally broke out, as sophomore Jake Steinkamp scored a goal off a pass from Brennan Printer. Two-and-a-half minutes later, Troy Gerbi doubled Ponaganset’s lead by scoring off an assist from Riley Nelson.
“Sometimes, when that first one goes in, that ends up happening,” Caramante noted. “You get snake-bitten and then it gets in your head, but when that first one goes in, it just clicks. We were definitely putting a lot of pressure on (Cranston/Scituate), but when we scored that first goal, you kind of saw the team calm down. I think everyone was kind of amped up because it was Senior Night.”
The Chieftains’ other goals came from Nick Flori, Alex Wildgoose, Nelson, and Baumann, and Mason Caramante assisted on two of those goals.
“I’m happy for them,” the head coach added. “I thought they played well tonight and earned the win. We’re trying to still clean things up, and we’re kind of had a rough stretch, but (this win) feels good, especially on a night like this.”
Senior forward Gerald Kent was named the team’s captain at the beginning of the year, but hasn’t played too much, being out with an injury, but Caramante said that he was able to play a little bit during last Saturday’s game. Two more senior leaders that have stepped up are Steve Veresko and Kenney.
Six regular-season games remain for the Chieftains – including their showdown with undefeated Portsmouth (10-0-1) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Levy Arena – before the new playoff format comes into play.
Ponaganset is currently tied with South Kingstown for the fifth-best record in the division, trailing the Patriots, Narragansett/Chariho and Lincoln, which are both 8-3, and the Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton co-op squad, which is 7-2-1. The top 10 teams will make the playoffs, but seeds 7-10 will have to play a play-in game in order to advance to the best-of-three quarterfinals.
“Like any season, especially with a bunch of high school kids, it has its ups and downs,” Caramante admitted. “I think we’re trending in the right direction. High school seasons are the long haul, especially practicing in (Levy) at 5 in the morning. It’s a long haul. We’re doing well, but we have some improvements to make and hopefully we can make them.”
