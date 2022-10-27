GLOCESTER – Thanks to back-to-back victories, the Ponaganset High football team will host Rogers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale and a showdown for the Division III-B’s third seed in next month’s D-III playoffs.

The Chieftains, who are 4-2 in the division and 5-2 overall, moved into a tie for third place last Friday night by posting a 35-6 victory on the road over Mount Hope, as senior tailback Nick Baccala led the way by running for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

