GLOCESTER – Thanks to back-to-back victories, the Ponaganset High football team will host Rogers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale and a showdown for the Division III-B’s third seed in next month’s D-III playoffs.
The Chieftains, who are 4-2 in the division and 5-2 overall, moved into a tie for third place last Friday night by posting a 35-6 victory on the road over Mount Hope, as senior tailback Nick Baccala led the way by running for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Chieftains took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Rob Grenga and the first of five extra points by Scot Belford, and they quickly doubled their lead when Gianluca Bacchini blocked a punt by the Huskies and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Grenga also threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jason Pincince in the second quarter, and defensively, Wyatt Demarco led the way with five tackles and a quarterback sack and Jake Phillips had an interception that he returned 41 yards.
The Chieftains had been coming off a 28-8 victory at home over Narragansett that saw three players run for 70 or more yards. Baccala ran for 125 yards and a TD on 19 carries; Pincince picked up 77 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and Grenga added 70 yards, all coming on a touchdown run on the game’s opening drive.
Defensively, Baccala delivered a quarterback sack that resulted in a loss of 10 yards, and Lyric Picard and Phillips added interceptions.
