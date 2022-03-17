PROVIDENCE – Eight Ponaganset High players helped the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op girls’ hockey team capture its program’s first state championship earlier last week by upsetting previously-undefeated La Salle Academy at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View, which wrapped up the regular season with a 6-7 mark that was the team’s first losing record in six years, brought out its best hockey in the postseason by taking a three-game thriller from the South County Storm in the best-of-three semifinals and surprisingly sweeping its best-of-three title series with the Rams.
After grabbing a 2-1 victory from the Rams in the series opener, BPBV clinched the title the following night with a 3-2 win that saw Ponaganset junior goalie Paige Almon supply the heroics by stopping 20 shots and earning the tourney’s MVP honors.
Ponaganset senior forward Kristen Briggs also set up BPBV’s first two goals, which were produced by Burrillville junior Allie Trimble, and Ponaganset junior forward Kelsey Wilson assisted on Burrillville sophomore Sarah Andersen’s game-winning goal 2:28 into the third period.
In the semifinals, BPBV had defeated the South County Storm, which is made up of players from Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown, by a 4-3 score in the third and deciding game. BPBV had captured the series opener, 2-1, but the Storm evened the series by netting a 5-4 win in the second game.
Also playing for the BPBV squad were senior forward Isabelle Besser, junior forward Erin Gingell, sophomore forward Morgan Charette, freshman defenseman Eden St. Pierre, and freshman forward Sophia Kilduff. Besser and Briggs are four-time All-Division selections.
