The Ponaganset High wrestling team did it all at last week's RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Not only did the Chieftains capture the state title with a school-record 251 points, but they also set two more records by sending eight wrestlers to the finals of their weight classes and watching five of them seize championships. The Chieftains topped the runner-up team in the standings, Hope, by 104 points.

PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High wrestling team proved to the rest of the state at last weekend’s RIIL Championships that it may very well be one of the greatest squads to ever come out of the Ocean State.

In a meet that was said and done after the championship semifinals were in the books sometime around 1 p.m. last Saturday, the Chieftains stormed to their second state title in the last six seasons by amassing a school-record 251 points and setting two more records by sending eight wrestlers to the finals of their weight classes and watching five of them capture championships.

