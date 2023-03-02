The Ponaganset High wrestling team did it all at last week’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Not only did the Chieftains capture the state title with a school-record 251 points, but they also set two more records by sending eight wrestlers to the finals of their weight classes and watching five of them seize championships. The Chieftains topped the runner-up team in the standings, Hope, by 104 points.
PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High wrestling team proved to the rest of the state at last weekend’s RIIL Championships that it may very well be one of the greatest squads to ever come out of the Ocean State.
In a meet that was said and done after the championship semifinals were in the books sometime around 1 p.m. last Saturday, the Chieftains stormed to their second state title in the last six seasons by amassing a school-record 251 points and setting two more records by sending eight wrestlers to the finals of their weight classes and watching five of them capture championships.
The Chieftains’ 251 points were the second-most ever scored at an RIIL meet – Bishop Hendricken won the 2015 state title with 276. And Ponaganset handily defeated the runner-up team, Hope, by 104 points, marking only the third time in the meet’s history that a first-place team topped the second by over 100 points – Johnston won the 1998 championship by 136 points and Hendricken won in 2015 by 133.5.
“A lot of hard work went into this, and it feels great to get it done,” noted Stanford University-bound senior Jacob Joyce, who won the 126-pound championship. “We knew we were going to win, but we wanted to dominate, have as many state champs as we could get, and get some more wrestlers to go to New Englands.”
Speaking of the New Englands, the two-day meet will return to the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house this weekend, with the action beginning on Friday at 5 p.m., continuing the following morning at 9 a.m., and culminating with the 14 championship matches at 3 p.m.
After winning their program’s first state title in 2018, the Chieftains turned to the PCTA facility to become the state’s 11th team to capture the New England title, and this weekend, they will set another school record by marching nine wrestlers onto the mat.
“With 100 percent certainty, I can tell you that the Ponaganset Chieftains want that New England title,” added second-year Ponaganset head coach Steve Mineo. “We want it extremely badly. We’ve been working hard all season. We won the Eastern State tournament in New York (in the middle of January), and we didn’t even want to celebrate that.”
“We won the state championship, and we’re very proud of that,” Mineo continued. “We’re going to celebrate that tonight as a team and a family, but make no doubts about it, we are going to be busting our butts on Monday and working hard to get that New England title.”
Rounding out the Chieftains’ list of state champions were the Hood brothers, senior Jason and sophomore Jared; Joyce’s brother, freshman Joseph Joyce, and junior Andrew Reall. Jacob Joyce’s title was the third of his magnificent career, and the Hood brothers and Reall became two-time champions.
Jared Hood, who won two of his four matches with pins, posted a 4-2 win over La Salle’s Ryan Conlan in their 113-pound title match, thanks to a reversal midway through the third period that broke a 2-2 tie. Two weight classes later, Jacob Joyce captured the 126-pound title with his third pin of the tournament, a second-round stoppage of Mount Hope’s Andrew McCarthy.
Joseph Joyce then became the third member of his family to win a state title in the 138-pound class, as he recorded a 5-2 win in the finals over Cranston East’s Eneas Castillo. Like Jared Hood, Joyce went 4-0 with pins in his first two matches.
In the 152-pound finals, Jason Hood, who pinned his first three opponents, cruised to a 16-0 technical-fall victory over Cranston West’s Luke Montefusco, and in the 160-pound class, Reall pinned his first two opponents, picked up a 6-0 win in the semifinals, and was an 8-0 winner over Narragansett’s Connor Winfield in their title match.
Taking second places were senior Nick Baccala at 170 pounds, freshman David Perez at 120, and sophomore Preston Marchesseault at 182. Baccala, who placed second as a sophomore and third as a junior in the 160-pound class, did everything he could to capture a state title in his title match against Hope’s Isael Perez, but Perez topped him in overtime, 5-3, on a takedown with 17 seconds left in the extra session.
Nevertheless, Baccala, Perez, and Marchesseault will be heading to the New England meet, along with teammate William Leischner, who took third place at 132 pounds.
Also stepping onto the awards podium were sophomore Michael Diorio, who placed fourth at 220 pounds, and Isaiah Dunn, who finished sixth at 106. Sophomore heavyweight Tyler Bergeron didn’t place in his weight class, but he still ended the tournament with multiple victories.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of our performances,” added Mineo. “We have kids who work their tails off, and they really know how to perform when it counts most. We put a lot of emphasis on elevating our game as we rise toward the postseason, and we talk a lot about remaining calm, collective, and in control, and not letting the moment get too big for themselves. By keeping a humble mindset, I think we were able to achieve our lofty goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.